Enthusiastic visitors crash south Taiwan zoo's ticketing system before reopening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Within hours of opening its ticketing system to the public, Shou Shan Zoo announced that its website was undergoing “adjustments” due to higher-than-anticipated traffic.

The zoo had undergone two years of construction to renovate its facilities and announced on Nov. 30 that it will reopen on Friday (Dec. 16) for a trial run. The renovation project improved the zoo’s environment to enhance animal welfare and added attractions such as a 440-meter suspended walkway that comes with four “observation corridors” and connects two enclosures, providing new angles to observe animals from.

On Wednesday morning (Dec. 14) at 10 a.m., the zoo opened its online ticketing system to the public. It also offered other means of purchasing tickets through 7-Eleven kiosks and KKday.

However, at 2:39 p.m., the zoo took to Facebook to announce, “ We thank the public for your love for the zoo. As the number of tickets sold is more than anticipated, and there is too much internet traffic, the website’s ticketing system is undergoing adjustments.” At 6:30 p.m., the zoo reopened the system.

Shou Shan Zoo operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays. The admission fee for adults is NT$40 (US$1.31) and for children aged between six and 18, NT$20.

Aside from improving its hardware, the zoo also introduced five capybaras, which were rehomed from Changhua’s Wanpi World Zoo and reportedly adapted well to their new home. The rodents will share an enclosure with fellow herbivores such as alpacas and donkeys.

In a press release, the zoo wrote that the five capybaras are named “Jessie” (翠絲), “Woody” (胡迪), “Baba” (or “Daddy,” 爸爸), “Mama” (or “Mommy,” 媽媽), and “A-yi” (or “Auntie,” 阿姨). According to zookeepers, Woody is the most nervous but has a weakness for food; Jessie is calm but wary of new people and environments; Baba is the most comfortable with humans and loves eating the most; and though Mama and A-yi allow zookeepers to come close, they walk away when zookeepers attempt to touch them.



Visitors are able to observe animals up close in "observation corridors." (Facebook, Shou Shan Zoo photo)