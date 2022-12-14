Continuation of TECM Spirit Support Social Enterprises at Christmas

Practice Ethical Consumption both online & offline Make your consumption

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 December 2022 - The 2022 Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement (TECM) organised by the Fullness Social Enterprises Society (FSES) is themed with "Together, Restart from Heart." This November is TECM's "Ethical Consumption Month", the campaign not only received great support from TECM Ambassador Ms. Kelly Chen, but also enthusiastic participation from the general public. Through the Shopping Rewards Scheme, Ethical Consumption Pop-up store, and social enterprise workshops, the public enjoyed high-quality products and services from different social enterprises. They also learned about inspiring stories behind social enterprises and how ethical consumption can bring forth positive changes to society.With Christmas around the corner, are you struggling to buy Christmas gifts for your love ones? FSES has collected a wide variety of social enterprise products and services for you. You can easily pick exquisite festive gifts or products through two major channels – TECM MALL ( www.tecmmall.hk ) and the Christmas Market at Gold Coast Piazza. A variety of social enterprise workshops are also available for your selection to make this Christmas extra meaningful. Let us join hands on supporting social enterprises with consumption! Enjoy various festive discounts and spread Christmas blessings to your relatives and friends!Key Activity 1 – Countdown to ChristmasCounting down to Christmas, everyone can participate in the "Christmas Countdown" on TECM's social media from December16th to 25, 2022. Follow TECM's Instagram and Facebook account and complete simple tasks to enjoy various online and offline discounts and gifts! Are you ready to double your blessings to you love ones? Follow now!Countdown to ChristmasDate： December 16~ 25. 2022Facebook：Tithe Ethical Consumption Movement ( https://www.facebook.com/TitheEthicalConsumptionMovement Instagram：@tecm.hkKey Activity 2 – Christmas Market @ Gold CoastFSES is once again joining hands with Joyful and Health Chinese Medicine Centre (JHCM) to host a Christmas Market at Gold Coast Piazza in Tuen Mun from December 17to 18, 2022. Over 10 local social enterprises who provide training and career opportunities for different disadvantaged groups, such as Joy Fusion, Rhys, and Sharing Kitchen, will be presented at the Christmas Market. Come join us to experience and hear their touching stories in person!SE Christmas MarketDate: December 17~ 18, 2022Time：12:00 noon to 8:30pmVenue：Gold Coast Piazza, Tuen MunAdmission: FreeDetails: https://tecm.hk/en/event-detail/78/ Hashtag: #TECM #SocialEnterprises #EthicalConsumption #CountdowntoChristmas #ChristmasMarket

About FSES

Fullness Social Enterprises Society (www.fses.hk) was set up in 2011 as a non-profit organisation. Its mission is to promote social entrepreneurship development and societal transformation in Hong Kong through a team of pracademic and knowledge volunteers. Its scope includes research, experiment, create, publish, educate, and provide consultation on social entrepreneurship across sectors. The goal is to develop a structured Social Entrepreneurship Body of Knowledge (SE-BoK) for Hong Kong.



About TECM

Organised by the Fullness Social Enterprises Society, TECM is a highly anticipated public education programme that brings together the government, business sector, volunteers, and community to drive ethical consumption and awareness to the sustainability of social entrepreneurship in Hong Kong. In the past decade, it has generated over HK$100 million of ethical consumption with the participation of over 400 social enterprises, corporations, and organisations.



