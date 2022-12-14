Alexa
Taiwan think tank puts 2023 GDP at 2.51%

TRI pessimistic about economic prospects for 2023

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/14 18:08
The Taiwan Research Institute is pessimistic about economic growth in 2023. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Research Institute (TRI) on Wednesday (Dec. 14) revised its economic growth forecasts to 3.01% for 2022 and 2.51% for 2023, the lowest figures among local think tanks.

The group had previously predicted Taiwan’s economy would grow by 3.8% this year. Another prominent think tank, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER), recently cut its GDP predictions for Taiwan to 3.04% for 2022 and 2.72% for 2023.

TRI founder Liu Tai-ying (劉泰英) named insecurity stemming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine as the main factor dampening sentiment about next year’s economy, the Economic Daily News reported. As a result, private investment was likely to grow by only 2.48% next year compared to this year’s 7.24%, TRI said.

As the economy contracted in several important markets, Taiwan’s export performance also started losing impetus during the third quarter of 2022. Despite the negative global trends, Taiwan’s economy was still managing to grow, according to TRI.

The think tank nevertheless warned that factors like the trade war between the United States and China, government policies in Beijing, and the impact of currency policies on international exchange rates might also have a negative influence on Taiwan’s economic performance in 2023.
