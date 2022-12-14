Video shows Taiwanese macaque shopping for snacks in student dormitory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recent video posted to social media shows a National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) student dorm room pillaged by a Taiwanese macaque for snacks.

The video was posted by Kevin Huang to a Facebook group created for the school’s community on Nov. 21. Three students, including one filming the video, were in the room when the monkey invaded and the students apparently had no idea what to do about it.

While they first thought of opening the door and chasing the monkey out with a broomstick, the monkey thwarted the plan by rushing over to the far side of the room, landing on a student’s desk. “It’s okay! It’s okay!… It won’t do anything, it won’t do anything,” the student filming can be heard saying.



The monkey jumps onto a desk and tries to intimidate students in the dormitory room. (Facebook, Kevin Huang GIF)

Then, the monkey reached over leisurely to a shelf beside it to retrieve a packaged snack. As the students changed tactics and tried to figure out a way to open the window beside the monkey, it discovered a cabinet filled with energy bars and immediately began feasting.

“It’s getting more and more rampant,” a student said as he watched on. “Can it just beat it already? I want to hit it.”

Meanwhile, another student, the snacks’ owner, produced a pesticide, pointing it towards the monkey with the intention of spraying it before thinking better. As the monkey continued to eat and grab more snacks, the student asked it sarcastically, “It’s tasty, isn’t it? … Damn it, my energy bars, they’re my dinner!”





The monkey helps itself to a student's snacks. (Facebook, Kevin Huang GIF)

The episode eventually ended when the students opened the door to their dormitory and, having helped itself to more snacks, left with a few items for take-out.

Taiwanese macaques are notorious at the NSYSU, which is located right next to Shoushan, and often steal or rob students’ and faculty members’ food and drinks. Aside from installing custom-made anti-macaque windows, the school uses paintball or BB guns as well as slingshots to shoo the animals away.

According to Taiwanese Macaque Coexistence Promotion Association Secretary-General Lin Mei-yin (林美吟), as a result of living with the threat of paintball and BB guns, the local macaque population have become more alert. This means that when the macaques try to intimidate their enemies, they tend to appear more aggressive.

Lin’s comments were made in response to another video that surfaced in September showing a man, reportedly an NSYSU professor, waving and swinging a broomstick dramatically to scare away a macaque on a car. The animal advances several times in an attempt to intimidate him before fleeing.



The snacks' owner watches on as the monkey grabs more for the road. (Facebook, Kevin Huang GIF)



A video shows a NSYSU professor's confrontation with a macaque. (Facebook, Chen Chie-jou video)