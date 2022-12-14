Alexa
Cathay Financial affiliate buys 20% stake in Family Mart Taiwan

Transaction seen as long-term investment

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/14 15:36
An investment firm with links to Cathay Financial takes a 20% stake in Family Mart. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An investment company affiliated to the Cathay Financial Group bought an interest of close to 20% in the Taiwan operations of convenience store chain Family Mart for NT$8 billion ($265.24 million), reports said Wednesday (Dec. 14).

The transaction was the result of a legal dispute involving the food group Taisun Enterprise, UDN reported. Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd. announced Wednesday afternoon that 19.3979% of its shares originally held by Taisun had been bought by Wanbao Development Co., Ltd., per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

Wanbao was described as a major shareholder in Cathay Financial Holdings, the group chaired by Tsai Hong-tu (蔡宏圖), one of Taiwan’s wealthiest business people.

The transaction officially took place Dec. 5, and its aim was long-term investment, the retailer said. Family Mart and Cathay Financial already cooperate, since many of the convenience stores are equipped with Cathay United Bank ATMs.
