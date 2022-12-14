Taiwan announces four year extension to electric scooter subsidy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electric scooter maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro announced its support on Tuesday (Dec. 13) for the Taiwanese government’s decision to extend its electric scooter subsidy program for another four years.

The extension of the subsidy was announced by Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) following the Dec. 9 announcement that the government had approved a new phase of its “Electric Industry Environmental Value-Added Subsidy Program.”

Under the program, the government will invest US$191.5 million (NT$5.85 billion) from 2023 to 2026 to promote three major projects, including the continuation of electric scooter subsidies, the installation of battery charging and swapping facilities, and the transformation of traditional scooter shops.

“With the Taiwan government’s continued commitment to the transformation of two-wheel transportation to electric, Gogoro is committed to increasing its investment in new EV and battery swapping technologies and expanding its retail and battery swapping network coverage to provide a path to net zero emissions in Taiwan,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

The company’s battery swapping infrastructure (Gogoro Network) currently supports more than 520,000 riders and has more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of over 2,260 battery swapping stations around Taiwan. The Gogoro Network handles 370,000 daily battery swaps with more than 360 million battery swaps to date.