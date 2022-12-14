Global Digital Farming Market annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2033.

“The latest research shows that the demand for global Digital Farming Market Size & Share was valued at approximately is expected to reach USD 22.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 54.2 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2033.”

Global "Digital Farming Market" 2023 report presents an exclusive analysis of market size, share, revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The report provides detailed data on the analysis of market leaders and critical factors that will impact industry growth. This report offers insights into the industry's revenue returns, growth patterns, and competitive market status as well as development opportunities. The Digital Farming market report encompasses research methodologies, PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis, product scope, and CAGR status.

Digital farming is the application of digital technologies and data-driven decision-making to improve agricultural production. This type of farming can increase yields and lower costs for farmers, and also help protect the environment by reducing pesticides or fertilizers.

Company Coverage of Digital Farming market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Accenture PLC

AGCO Corporation

Decisive Farming

The Climate Corporation

IBM Corporation

Topcon Positioning Systems

Epicor Software Corporation

Hexagone AB

Market Scenario:

This Digital Farming research report introduces the market by providing an overview that includes definitions, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. Market growth is expected to be strong due to increased consumption in different markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Digital Farming report.

Market Segmentation:

Global Digital Farming Market Segmentation:

Global Digital Farming Market Segmentation, by component:

Hardware

Software

Network

Other

Global Digital Farming Market Segmentation, by applications:

Harvest monitoring

Crop investigation

Field planning

Irrigation management

Weather tracking & forecasting

GPS facility

Others

➤Regional Coverage:

The report mentions the region-wise coverage, with a focus on the regions:

• North America

• South America

• Asia and Pacific region

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

