Herbalife Nutrition Teams Up with AmCham Taiwan to Drive Public Nutrition Education for the Second Consecutive Year

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 14 December 2022 - Premier global nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition has joined with the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) to drive nutrition education through the 2022 Citizen's Health Forum. This is the second year Herbalife Nutrition is partnering with AmCham Taiwan to hold the health forum that aims at increasing knowledge of nutrition and health for the general public.



Featuring eminent healthcare professionals from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Canada and Japan, this year's health forum will be held on December 18 at the NTUH International Convention Center in Taiwan, and will be virtually accessible to audience members who join online. The health forum also serves as a platform for sharing new health insights and advancing collaborative opportunities among healthcare professionals, nutritionists and food science experts.



"Nutrition and health education is crucial because it empowers people with information on maintaining their health and reducing the possibility of developing non-communicable diseases – which in turn may help lower overall healthcare costs," said Stella Tsai, Vice President for North Asia, Herbalife Nutrition. "With this in mind, we are delighted to again partner with AmCham Taiwan, in order to boost our nutrition education efforts and help people in the region achieve healthier lives."



The 2022 Citizen's Health Forum will feature nine experts from distinguished academic/professional institutions in North Asia and Canada, who will speak on a wide range of topics around nutrition and active lifestyles, including the dangers of oxidized cholesterol, the role of amino acids in healthy aging and sports performance.



Speakers and panellists (listed in speaking order):





Dr. Chia Shu-Li (Deputy Director General, Health Promotion Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Taiwan)

Dr. Che-Hung Lin (Deputy Director-General, Sports Administration, Taiwan)

Dr. Kuo-Chin Huang (President, International Conference of Health Evaluation and Promotion 2022, Taiwan)

Dr. Zhen-Yu Chen (Chair Professor, Graduate Division, School of Life Sciences, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong)

Dr. Rajavel Elango (Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Canada)

Dr. Chin-Kun Wang (Distinguished Professor, Chung Shan Medical University, Taiwan)

Dr. Yoshiharu Shimomura (Professor Emeritus, Nagoya University; Professor, Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences, College of Biosciences and Biotechnology, Chubu University, Japan)

Dr. Masashi Miyashita (Professor, Faculty of Sport Sciences, Waseda University, Japan)

Dr. Chia-Hua Kuo (Distinguished Professor, Institute of Sports Sciences, University of Taipei, Taiwan)

The 2022 Citizen's Health Forum is open to healthcare professionals, nutritionists, food science experts as well as members of the public, and will be conducted in English with Cantonese and Mandarin interpretations available simultaneously for online attendees. Event registration is free and available at Amcham.com.tw Hashtag: #HerbalifeNutrition

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

