Analytical Standards Market 2022 Poised to Touch Significant Value By 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Analytical Standards Market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

The Global Analytical Standards Market size will grow from US$ 1,432.7 million in 2021 to US$ 2,284.1 million by 2027, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.

Regional Analysis:

According to the United States, Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare employment is likely to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations, with about 2.6 million new jobs. This projected increase is primarily due to an aging population, which indicates a higher demand for healthcare services. In May 2021, the median annual wage for healthcare practitioners and technical sectors (such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons, and dental hygienists) was US$ 75,040, which was higher than the economy’s median annual wage of US$ 45,760.

COVID-19 Impact:

Global COVID-19 cases have climbed above 516 million as of May 2022, and the death toll has exceeded 6.25 million. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted specific racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as underserved and marginalized communities, highlighting the persistent challenges of health equity and health outcomes.

As sector players and the customers, they serve to adapt to a new world of remote working, virtual doctor visits, and a supply chain plagued by shortages of medical goods, employees, and services, the sector is reforming to become more customer-centric.’

Major Key Players in Global Analytical Standards Market are:

Merck KGaA

Chiron AS

LGC Standards

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Restek Corporation

SPEX Certi Prep

Accu Standard Inc.

Mallinckrodt

US Pharmacopeial Convention

Cayman Chemical Company

RICCA Chemical Company

GFS Chemicals Inc

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Global Analytical Standards Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Category

Organic

Inorganic

By Technique

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Titrimetry

By Method

Material Testing

Bioanalytical

Dissolution

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Forensics

Environmental

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



