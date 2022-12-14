Taiwan adds 17,549 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 17,549 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Dec. 14), with 114 imported cases and 37 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 5% from the same day last week. Meanwhile, the center debunked rumors that the new COVID variant BA.1.1 is particularly deadly compared to other variants, saying the chance of developing severe symptoms or death after infection with BA.1.1, which accounts for roughly 5% of local infections and 2% of imported cases, is the same as other variants.

Local cases

Local cases included 8,098 males and 9,439 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 12 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,195 cases, 2,236 in Taichung City, 2,008 in Taoyuan City, 2,001 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,774 in Taipei City, 1,361 in Tainan City, 845 in Changhua County, 644 in Hsinchu County, 531 in Hsinchu City, 493 in Pingtung County, 457 in Miaoli County, 353 in Yunlin County, 282 in Chiayi County, 261 in Nantou County, 231 in Hualien County, 221 in Keelung City, 212 in Yilan County, 202 in Chiayi City, 107 in Taitung County, 94 in Kinmen County, 40 in Penghu County, and one in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 114 imported cases included 53 males and 61 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths included 17 males and 20 females, ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 35 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 27 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,515,833 cases, of which 8,477,313 were local and 38,466 were imported. So far, 14,759 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among impo