DMM.com Builds First Blockchain Game on Oasys, Selecting The Chain As Its Foundation For Web3 Gaming

Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM, the reboot of DMM.com’s hit game title, Kanpani Girls, will be released globally in Q2 2023 as the first blockchain game published by DMM.com.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 December 2022 - Oasys , a gaming-optimised blockchain built by gamers for gamers, today announces that it has been selected as the blockchain of choice for the development and launch of leading Japanese entertainment company DMM.com 's first blockchain game,DMM.com announced its entry into the Web3 business in early 2022, and has begun developing blockchain games with support from Japanese Web3 game developer, CryptoGames , whose major titles includeand. In its Web3 business, DMM.com has officially selected Oasys as its foundation due to its fast transaction and zero gas fees for users.The first game is the blockchain-based successor to DMM.com's original mobile and browser turn-based role-playing game,, first launched in 2015. DMM.com will be building its own "Verse" on Oasys' Layer-2 chain, which Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM is expected to be released sometime in Q2 2023.Oasys recently launched its full Mainnet on 12 December and also completed a USD20 million private token sale round in July which DMM.com participated in., said: "We are passionate about leading the mass adoption of blockchain games by creating an ecosystem for players and developers alike to transition from Web2 to Web3, where they can play and create next-generation games. We are thrilled to be able to continue working together with DMM.com to accelerate their involvement in the Web3 economy, and in doing so, becoming a better hub for all blockchain games."was a popular browser-based game published by DMM GAMES, with a peak total of 2.5 million player accounts. Set in a medieval fantasy world, players assume control as the president of an all-female mercenary company as they travel through a mystical world.In its design, Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM will honour the dedicated playerbase of its predecessor by providing enhanced content that enables players to fully enjoy the "exchange of value" concepts found in Web3 gaming by incorporating elements of blockchain technology that can better facilitate gameplay experiences. A major feature of the new game will be that each character acquired will be prescribed unique attributes and corresponding value.The game will be multiplayer-enabled at launch and allow for strategising and communications between players, with no change to the ethos of the original game. Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM is available in English as well as Japanese, allowing it to be played globally.said: "It has been a long anticipated wait for our beloved players but we are now finally able to relive our precious memories and love for Kanpani Girls on the blockchain. There is a new and dedicated team hard at work to implement the new game system and re-establish the game as a favourite among fans, but also for new players.As a fan of Kanpani Girls myself, I look forward to seeing how the game will play out and how developers will address any concerns over the game's development philosophy. I am certain that players will be able to enjoy the best of both worlds - experiencing a brand-new game on the blockchain while also celebrating all the things that made the original Kanpani Girls great. Our players' opinions are what makes our games great!"said: "Nice to meet you. Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM Producer Mihara. We restart Kanpani Girls as a new, blockchain-based style. The title "RE: BLOOM," came from our wish that existing fans to enjoy Kanpani once again as well as new players to be aware of its fascination. Inheriting the soul from the producer Nashiki of the old Kanpani Girls series, we are currently working in good faith to deliver a new experience of browser game that adds a new element of blockchain game while respecting the world view of the old title. Every support from the players encourages the development team. Stay tuned."Hashtag: #Oasys

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



Website: https://www.oasys.games/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oasys_games

Discord: http://discord.gg/oasysgames



About DMM.com

DMM.com is a Japanese e-commerce and online entertainment company with a diversified group of businesses that includes online shopping, video-streaming, e-books and gaming. With more than 40 distinct business services and over 35 million users, DMM.com works with various partners to develop new and innovative distribution platforms that help to accelerate the Japanese creator economy.



Kanpani Girls

Kanpani Girls, with a total player count of 2.5 million, will return as a blockchain game - Kanpani Girls RE: BLOOM.



Twitter (Global) : https://twitter.com/kanpani_RE_GLB

Twitter(Japanese): https://twitter.com/kanpani_RE_JP

Website: https://kanpani-girls.com/



About CryptoGames

CryptoGames is a blockchain-based game developer based in Japan, which develops games using crypto and NFT technology for players.

