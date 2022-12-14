Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

India to bat 1st in opening test match against Bangladesh

By Associated Press
2022/12/14 11:24
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, left and bowling coach Allan Donald during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against India in Chat...
Bangladesh's Rejaur Rahman Raja during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Monday, Dec...
Bangladesh's coach Russell Domingo left and Mominul Haque during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against India in Chattogra...
India's coach Rahul Dravid left and R. Ashwin during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Bang...

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, left and bowling coach Allan Donald during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against India in Chat...

Bangladesh's Rejaur Rahman Raja during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Monday, Dec...

Bangladesh's coach Russell Domingo left and Mominul Haque during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against India in Chattogra...

India's coach Rahul Dravid left and R. Ashwin during a training session ahead of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Bang...

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — India captain K.L. Rahul won the toss Wednesday and elected to bat first in the opening test of a two-match series against Bangladesh.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable for the test after sustaining a left thumb injury in the second one-day international against Bangladesh.

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Bangladesh is seeking an elusive test victory against India.

The home side handed a debut cap to Zakir Hasan, who last week scored 173 runs against India A to help Bangladesh A salvage a draw in a four-day game.

Bangladesh hasn’t won a test at home since February 2020 and has lost all its overseas matches except for a victory against Zimbabwe and a landmark win in New Zealand.

Bangladesh and India will play a second test beginning Dec. 22 in Mirpur.

___

Teams:

Bangladesh : Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

India: Shubman Gill, K.L. Rahul (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports