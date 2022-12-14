Alexa
Disney+ show changes Mandarin subtitles from Taiwan to 'Taiwan, China'

Taiwanese journalist writes: 'I really want to say to Mickey Mouse: Shame on you.'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/14 12:03
Subtitle reads "Taiwan, China." ("The Villians of Valley View" screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mandarin subtitles for an episode of a new American comedy show on Disney+ changed a mention of Taiwan to "Taiwan, China."

On Tuesday (Dec. 13), Taiwanese journalist who goes by the handle 旁白鴿 (Narrator Pigeon), uploaded to Facebook two screenshots from Season 1 Episode 1 of the show "The Villains of Valley View," showing the differences between the subtitles for the English and Chinese versions. The journalist stated that a friend had noticed the difference while surfing on the streaming platform.

In the original English version, the family of supervillains is on the run and has just moved into a new house in Texas and the landlady comes in to notify them they are ten dollars short on rent. When she asks the family to remind her where they are from, they each say different cities and countries: "Tallahassee. Delaware. Taiwan. Boston."

Family members give differing places of origin. ("The Villains of Valley View" screenshot)

To try to explain the wildly differing locations, a family member says "We never... stay in the same place too long." The landlady then says, "Well, that's a red flag. I'll take next month's rent, too."

However, in the version with traditional Chinese subtitles, Taiwan is referred to as "Taiwan, China" twice.The journalist wrote that upon seeing the Chinese translations "I felt it was super lame and disappointing."

The journalist wrote that it was enough trouble switching to traditional Chinese subtitles and then to run into such "crap" was really vexing in the "civilized year of 2022." The writer then closed by stating: "I really want to say to Mickey Mouse: Shame on you."

Chinese subtitles read "Taiwan, China." ("The Villains of Valley View" screenshot)
