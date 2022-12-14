Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 13) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane was monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 231 military aircraft and 57 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.