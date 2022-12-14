Amazon.sg teams up with Little Farms to launch close to 3,000 all-natural, healthy and delicious products on Fresh & Fast this Holiday Season

Prime members can now access a wider selection of groceries with Little Farms’ range of products including all-natural and organic products with exciting deals and launch promotions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 December 2022 - Amazon Singapore has partnered with Little Farms, one of Singapore’s leading artisanal grocery retailers, to launch its range of all-natural, healthy and delicious products including meats, seafood, dairy and grocery products on Fresh & Fast today, perfect for holiday preparation and more. The collaboration will see the addition of close to 3,000 products from Little Farms on Amazon Singapore, out of which over two thousand are new and unique to Amazon.sg’s existing selection. This includes Little Farms’ range of products which are carefully and ethically sourced from around the world, such as Australia, New Zealand, and from European suppliers and farmers in France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The extensive range of groceries also includes Little Farm’s house brand, including fruits & vegetables, meats, seafood, ready-to eat curries, hummus and dips, nuts, granola, dried fruit, cold press juices and kombucha drinks among others.Prime members will now have an even wider catalog to shop from through Fresh & Fast, a Prime benefit offering groceries, everyday essentials, and more from Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms just in time for the holiday festivities. To celebrate the launch, Little Farms will be offering exciting launch promotions and deals for Prime members to enjoy incredible savings. The partnership with Little Farms follows Amazon Singapore’s collaboration with Watsons, one of Singapore’s leading beauty and health retailers, which took place earlier this year.“We are excited to partner with Little Farms to make a wider range of all-natural and organic food in Singapore accessible to Prime members, which aligns with Amazon Singapore’s vision of providing high quality products and essentials to our customers.” said Leo Laforgia, Amazon Singapore’s Country Manager. “We are pleased to expand our selection of groceries and essentials on Fresh & Fast to bring even greater value to our customers, making it easier and more convenient for them to shop on Amazon Singapore.”“It is our mission at Little Farms to help people live happier and healthier lives by bringing them the highest quality and freshest all-natural and organic produce, meats, seafood, dairy and a wide range of healthy and delicious grocery products,” said Joe Stevens, co-founder and CEO of Little Farms. By working together with Amazon Singapore, we can accelerate fulfilment of our goals to meet Singapore’s market demand for fresh, clean, and ethical food and reach more customers.”To celebrate the launch of Little Farms on Amazon.sg, Prime members can look forward to exciting deals and promotions available from now till 14th January 2023, with items delivered directly to their doorstep via Amazon.sg’s two-hour scheduled delivery. Shop now at amazon.sg/littlefarms ● Little Farms Hass Avocado● Chateau Gramboy AOC Bergerac Merlot Cabernet 750ml● Little Farms Starter Lab Classic Sourdough● Little Farms Free Range Eggs 700g● Little Farms Hummus 200g● Little Farms Organic Luxury Nuts & Fruits Muesli 400g● Little Farms Organic Cashew Butter 175g● Montezuma Orange Snowballs 150g● Tony’s Chocoloney Gingerbread Chocolate 180g● Gingerbread Folk Gingerbread House Kit 600g● Gingerbread Folk Xmas Tree Gingerbread Kit 550g● Gingerbread Folk GF Gingerbread House Kit 600g● NIO Tommy Margarita● NIO Espresso Martini● NIO Cosmopolitan● NIO Boulevardier● NIO Old Fashioned● NIO Negroni● Little Farms Yuzu Lavender 300ml● Little Farms Lemongrass, Ginger & Turmeric - 300ml● Little Farms Strawberry Mint 300ml● Little Farms Harmony 300ml● Little Farms Raspberry Passionfruit 300ml● Little Farms Mountain Oolong 300ml● Little Farms Jasmine Hibiscus 300ml● Little Farms Citrus Sencha 300ml● Little Farms Coffee Kombucha 300mlT&Cs apply to all promotions.The collaboration between Amazon Singapore and Little Farms is making it easier than ever for customers to find snacks and ingredients for the ultimate holiday party and dinner at amazing prices during the festive hustle. Here’s a peek into Little Farm’s Christmas selection on Amazon.sg, while stocks last:● Greenvale Farm Sliced Ham● Little Farms Sausage – Pork Apricot & Tarragon● Roaring Forties Lamb – Cutlets● Koko Black 54% Dark Chocolate - Falling Star Pop● Koko Black 54% Dark Chocolate - Roasted Toasted Macadamias● Tony’s Chocolonely 32% Milk Chocolate – Gingerbread● Buttermilk Creamy Fudge - Rum & Raisin● Gingerbread Folk Gingerbread – Man● Gingerbread Folk Gingerbread House Kit● Starter Lab Loaf – Brioche● Little Farms Cheese – Montagnard● Little Farms Cheese - Morbier● Little Farms - Herby Hummus● Arlingtons Baba Ganuj Eggplant DipThe Fresh & Fast selection on Amazon.sg offers Prime members access to thousands of items on Amazon Fresh, Watsons, and Little Farms. This improved offering provides shoppers with an extensive selection across chilled, fresh and frozen products, and daily essentials across beauty, health and personal care products, at amazing prices. Prime members will also continue to enjoy free, ultrafast two-hour delivery for orders above S$60. Prime members who want to experience Amazon Fresh or shop Little Farms and Watsons’ selection of products can visit this link Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Prime is S$2.99 per month. 