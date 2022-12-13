Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/12/13 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 353 221
Miami 8 5 0 .615 316 312
N.Y. Jets 7 6 0 .538 264 243
New England 7 6 0 .538 276 239
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 241 276
Jacksonville 5 8 0 .385 294 294
Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298
e-Houston 1 11 1 .115 211 314
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 9 4 0 .692 301 250
Cincinnati 9 4 0 .692 335 265
Cleveland 5 8 0 .385 300 323
Pittsburgh 5 8 0 .385 227 293
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 3 0 .769 384 298
L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 295 326
Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313
e-Denver 3 10 0 .231 194 238
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 386 248
Dallas 10 3 0 .769 360 229
N.Y. Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300
Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 224 254
Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 260 290
New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 312 313
Detroit 6 7 0 .462 349 347
Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302
e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 9 4 0 .692 317 197
Seattle 7 6 0 .538 342 334
Arizona 4 9 0 .308 277 348
L.A. Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 16, Pittsburgh 14

Buffalo 20, N.Y. Jets 12

Cincinnati 23, Cleveland 10

Dallas 27, Houston 23

Detroit 34, Minnesota 23

Jacksonville 36, Tennessee 22

Philadelphia 48, N.Y. Giants 22

Kansas City 34, Denver 28

Carolina 30, Seattle 24

San Francisco 35, Tampa Bay 7

L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday's Games

New England 27, Arizona 13

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.