All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 27 22 4 1 45 106 58 Toronto 29 18 5 6 42 93 70 Tampa Bay 27 17 9 1 35 95 82 Detroit 27 13 8 6 32 84 86 Montreal 28 14 12 2 30 84 97 Florida 29 13 12 4 30 98 98 Ottawa 28 12 14 2 26 86 89 Buffalo 28 12 14 2 26 109 103

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 28 21 5 2 44 103 67 Pittsburgh 29 17 8 4 38 102 84 Carolina 27 15 6 6 36 80 73 N.Y. Rangers 30 15 10 5 35 93 85 N.Y. Islanders 29 17 12 0 34 92 80 Washington 30 14 12 4 32 87 89 Philadelphia 29 9 13 7 25 70 96 Columbus 27 10 15 2 22 80 111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 27 18 8 1 37 89 69 Dallas 29 16 8 5 37 106 83 Minnesota 28 15 11 2 32 88 85 Colorado 26 14 10 2 30 82 74 Nashville 26 12 11 3 27 67 79 St. Louis 29 13 15 1 27 85 108 Arizona 26 9 13 4 22 72 96 Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 62 94

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 30 20 9 1 41 98 80 Seattle 27 16 8 3 35 96 85 Los Angeles 31 15 11 5 35 106 112 Edmonton 29 16 13 0 32 103 99 Calgary 29 13 11 5 31 87 89 Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109 San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110 Anaheim 29 7 19 3 17 70 123

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Montreal 2, Calgary 1, SO

Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0

St. Louis 1, Nashville 0, OT

Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.