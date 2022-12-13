All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 25 17 5 2 1 37 74 61 Providence 24 15 4 3 2 35 73 64 Bridgeport 24 14 6 4 0 32 88 73 WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51 Charlotte 24 12 9 2 1 27 70 77 Lehigh Valley 22 11 9 1 1 24 64 64 Springfield 24 9 10 1 4 23 65 68 Hartford 22 7 10 1 4 19 51 68

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 80 75 Rochester 23 12 9 1 1 26 74 81 Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90 Syracuse 23 10 9 2 2 24 89 84 Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95 Utica 20 8 8 3 1 20 57 62 Laval 25 8 13 3 1 20 83 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 23 15 7 0 1 31 81 62 Texas 24 13 7 2 2 30 88 68 Rockford 22 12 7 1 2 27 82 72 Iowa 23 11 8 2 2 26 70 72 Manitoba 20 11 6 2 1 25 61 61 Grand Rapids 23 10 12 1 0 21 67 90 Chicago 20 6 12 2 0 14 51 82

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 24 15 7 2 0 32 70 58 Calgary 22 15 6 1 0 31 91 58 Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55 Coachella Valley 19 12 4 3 0 27 71 57 San Jose 24 13 10 0 1 27 68 73 Abbotsford 22 12 8 1 1 26 78 73 Tucson 21 10 7 4 0 24 64 68 Bakersfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 76 Henderson 25 9 15 0 1 19 63 75 San Diego 24 6 18 0 0 12 59 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.