Successful Conclusion of "Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022"

Leading Hong Kong Original Designs to the Mainland market

Cultural and Creative Bookstore Exhibition in Shenzhen: From 1 to 31 December 2022 at United Bookstore (Benlai Boox), LOFT Town, 3 rd Floor, Upper City of Shum Yip, Futian District, Shenzhen (Free admission, from 10a.m. to 10p.m. daily); and

Floor, Upper City of Shum Yip, Futian District, Shenzhen (Free admission, from 10a.m. to 10p.m. daily); and Exhibition at Trade Fair “Design Shenzhen”: Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Fuhua Third Road, Futian District, Shenzhen. Details to be announced soon.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 December 2022 -Organized by The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association(HKEA), with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, the flagship business platform “Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022” (the Project) held its physical Closing Ceremony today (13 December). Mr. Raistlin Lau, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Mr. Victor Tsang, Head of CreateHK, among representatives of the Hong Kong original design brands participated in the Project, commended the Project for the results achieved over the past few months. The participants also exchanged their forward-looking and in-depth views on the further promotion of Hong Kong original design.Speaking at the Closing Ceremony, Mr. Raistlin Lau, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism appreciated the efforts of The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association in organizing the Project and its remarkable achievements.The Project, which was launched in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, provides a one-stop business platform to showcase Hong Kong's original designs to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) market. Since its launch in April this year, the Project has successfully recruited nearly 30 Hong Kong design brands and their some 70 quality design products for showcasing in a number of promotional and exchange activities targeting the GBA market. These activities included the staging of a series of pop-up stores in shopping malls as well as roving exhibitions in cultural and creative bookstores and design shops in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Guangzhou and Foshan - key cities of the GBA - since early August; online participation in the “132China Import and Export Fair” (a.k.a Canton Fair) in October; and setting up of an online sales channel on the cross-border e-commerce platform “JD.com” to promote the participating Hong Kong original design products. Through its online and offline product exhibitions, the Project has reached a cumulative total of over 830,000 consumers as of November, enabling more Hong Kong designs to make their names in the key cities of the GBA.In addition, the Project organized the "Hong Kong Creative Industries Summit: Energize Borderless Opportunities" on 3 August with sharing by industry leaders on their winning business strategies and insights to help industry players with vision to expand into more GBA cities better understand the business environment in the region.Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, said “‘‘Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022’ would not have been a success without the support of CreateHK and the active participation of the industry. When many companies’ businesses were suspended due to the epidemic, we worked with our full effort to organize promotional activities and assist brands in developing online sales channels to give participating brands and products more exposure, and provide a direct buying channel for Mainland consumers to buy Hong Kong's quality original design products. With Mainland's 14th Five-Year Plan actively promoting the development of the GBA and the strong support of the HKSAR Government, the future of the region is limitless. The Hong Kong Exporters' Association, SMEs, and the design industry will work together to seize the opportunities and harness the creative spirit of Hong Kong as part of the region, creating a win-win situation.”Immediately after the Closing Ceremony, a number of sharing sessions were held today with leading figures from the trade including Ms. Nithia Law, Deputy General Manager of Hi Lifestyle Grandview Mall, Mr. Du Jun, Chairman of Jiangsu D&E International Creative Industries Co. Ltd., Ms. Liu Chunyan, Marketing Director of ibuychem.com, and representative of Cultural & Creative Project of China Import and Export Fair provided their unique insights from the perspective of Mainland professional buyers, facilitating Hong Kong SMEs to better understand and hence connecting with the needs of the Mainland consumer market, thereby promoting more collaboration between Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises. Some local designers and brand representatives who participated in the Project including Ms. Irene Yeung, Founder and Designer of Derangedsign Co. Ltd., Ms. Cathy Jim, Director of RHT Industries Ltd., and Mr. Will Ng, Chief Designer of Zasia Ltd. were also invited to share their experiences and challenges in doing business in the Mainland.Before the Project is officially wrapped up, two more finale events will be held in December, including a product showcase at United Bookstore in Shenzhen, and introducing 18 Hong Kong original design brands and their nearly 50 design products at the first “Design Shenzhen” physical exhibition. Both events aim to provide multiple channels that can showcase the unique appeal, strengths, and creativity of Hong Kong original design brands to the Mainland consumers.Details about the exhibitions:For more information on the Project and a review of the activities, please visit the official website: www.shksd.org Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters’ AssociationHashtag: #HongKongSmartDesign

About Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in Greater Bay Area 2022

Organized by The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association and sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, the "Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in GBA 2022" is a business platform that aims to facilitate Hong Kong original design products, brands and design services to explore the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area markets through a series of B2B trade fairs, business matching sessions with Mainland buyers, and B2C showcases and pop-up stores to bring new development opportunities for the Hong Kong design industry, export community, manufacturers and SMEs. Please visit https://shksd.org/en_HK for more details.



About The Hong Kong Exporters' Association

The Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) is a non-profit making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance in May 1955 as a company limited by guarantee. We are committed to expanding business opportunities and developing Hong Kong as a trading hub for exporters. To provide a better service to our members from service industries, especially the Import and Export trade service, we liaise with the government, initiate various projects and organize seminars, luncheons, trade missions and exhibitions in order to help our members capitalize on new market opportunities. In addition, we also disseminate the latest local and international trade information in a timely manner and help exporters gain additional exposure via online product promotions and searching services, to promote Hong Kong’s export trade and to enhance its competitiveness. For more information, please visit: www.hkexporters.org.hk



About CreateHK

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK has been sponsoring the “Hong Kong Smart Design Awards” (formerly known as “Hong Kong Smart Gifts Design Awards”) since 2012 and the "Hong Kong Smart Design, Sparkle in GBA 2022" in 2022 to promote Hong Kong design.



Website: www.createhk.gov.hk



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

