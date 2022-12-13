Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 13, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. shower;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;13;69%;33%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;26;18;Sunny and nice;27;19;N;8;55%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds;11;8;Cloudy;13;9;ENE;15;73%;85%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Rather cloudy, warm;22;19;An afternoon shower;21;15;SW;18;71%;96%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up, cold;0;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-4;SW;8;69%;1%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow, mainly early;-6;-10;Afternoon snow;-6;-7;NNW;9;84%;100%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;11;2;Partly sunny;14;3;ESE;8;53%;3%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-7;-20;Clearing and colder;-15;-23;E;16;89%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with clearing;34;19;Sunny and hot;36;21;E;11;29%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;A shower in the p.m.;18;13;Cloudy with a shower;15;13;ESE;8;77%;96%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;Morning showers;20;17;E;21;87%;100%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;22;15;Mainly cloudy;23;14;E;18;45%;20%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;SE;8;89%;96%;2

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;26;19;Sunny intervals;26;18;E;17;72%;36%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;NNE;15;45%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;16;12;Variable clouds;17;12;ENE;8;79%;58%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-10;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-9;NNW;10;11%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and chilly;3;-2;A little p.m. rain;4;3;SE;21;66%;99%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-7;SE;9;75%;1%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;20;9;Some sun, a shower;18;8;SE;11;72%;57%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NW;15;83%;91%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-3;SE;19;74%;85%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cold;1;-3;Rather cloudy, cold;0;-4;NNE;8;55%;4%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;4;-6;Periods of sun;3;1;E;15;74%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-6;Cloudy and chilly;0;-1;SE;13;67%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;27;18;Sunny and hot;33;21;NW;17;40%;8%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;28;17;A shower in the p.m.;26;17;NE;9;49%;75%;10

Busan, South Korea;Thickening clouds;11;-4;Mostly sunny, colder;5;-3;NW;20;41%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;Mostly sunny;24;15;NNW;13;46%;6%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Humid;25;19;SSE;20;71%;44%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;27;19;A thunderstorm;27;19;SE;7;69%;85%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;25;A passing shower;31;24;NE;11;75%;97%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy;5;3;Periods of rain;7;2;SE;32;86%;100%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A passing shower;30;23;A passing shower;29;23;E;10;78%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds, cold;-1;-3;A bit of snow;1;-3;SW;15;72%;91%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;32;23;Sunny and very warm;32;24;NNE;13;51%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;21;9;Mostly sunny;16;3;NW;13;43%;9%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm around;33;23;ENE;13;62%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;25;10;Hazy sunshine;23;8;WNW;14;45%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;-2;-7;Not as cold;4;-9;SE;17;49%;19%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Hazy sun;28;16;NW;9;63%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. shower;34;23;Showers around;32;23;S;8;73%;94%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast and chilly;4;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-4;NNW;19;65%;1%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Milder;9;1;Turning cloudy, mild;13;4;NNE;12;46%;2%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;20;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;15;W;29;83%;100%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;23;13;Hazy sun;23;12;NNE;16;41%;2%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;26;16;A shower and t-storm;27;16;NNE;10;64%;74%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;17;Sunshine and nice;29;17;SE;16;62%;4%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with snow;-6;-13;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-9;NNW;8;76%;93%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Sunshine, pleasant;33;23;ESE;9;61%;14%;6

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;16;10;Partly sunny;13;10;NE;14;92%;14%;4

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;WNW;12;64%;20%;4

Hyderabad, India;A morning shower;28;20;Sun and clouds;30;19;SSE;13;63%;27%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;26;5;Partly sunny;22;4;NE;9;42%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Morning rain, windy;8;6;Low clouds;11;7;E;18;77%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;14;73%;61%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;N;11;54%;41%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;22;15;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;14;S;13;73%;92%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;10;-1;Sunny;12;0;SW;7;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and windy;30;14;Hazy sunshine;30;13;NE;14;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;22;6;Hazy sunshine;20;5;S;7;52%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;33;18;Mostly sunny;33;19;N;17;20%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;2;-2;Partly sunny;0;-4;SE;12;48%;29%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, an a.m. shower;31;23;Very warm;31;24;ENE;19;57%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;22;S;11;68%;61%;8

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;30;17;Hazy sunshine;28;15;N;10;52%;13%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;SE;6;83%;91%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;11;4;A few showers;13;5;ENE;11;64%;96%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A quick shower;33;25;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;SW;11;73%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;19;Mostly cloudy;25;19;SSE;10;64%;34%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;19;14;Thunderstorms;17;11;W;17;85%;100%;1

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;2;-1;Low clouds and fog;3;-4;N;13;80%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;15;5;Partly sunny, cool;16;7;NNE;8;52%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;29;23;Showers around;28;23;NE;10;77%;92%;4

Madrid, Spain;Rain;14;10;A thunderstorm;14;8;SSW;14;77%;99%;1

Male, Maldives;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;Still cloudy;31;26;NNW;17;68%;55%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;29;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;7;75%;58%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm around;31;26;ENE;11;64%;51%;6

Melbourne, Australia;An afternoon shower;19;9;A couple of showers;15;10;SSW;33;64%;97%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Sunny and nice;24;12;SSW;8;26%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;21;Breezy in the a.m.;27;22;SE;21;67%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;-1;-6;Cold with some sun;-4;-13;SSE;12;84%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;32;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;E;23;62%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;24;13;Sunny and warmer;31;19;NE;15;47%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-6;Plenty of sun;2;-1;NE;11;61%;13%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-10;SW;31;89%;61%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;33;26;Humid with a shower;33;25;N;11;68%;87%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;NE;20;56%;33%;9

New York, United States;Plenty of sunshine;4;-2;Breezy;5;-1;NNE;22;37%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;20;12;A morning shower;18;13;ENE;11;85%;55%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow tapering off;-9;-29;Mostly sunny, colder;-22;-32;ENE;9;66%;2%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;14;7;Breezy in the a.m.;9;2;NW;23;34%;4%;1

Oslo, Norway;Bitterly cold;-9;-14;Frigid with some sun;-11;-14;WNW;7;88%;19%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Turning sunny;-1;-9;Mostly sunny;-1;-4;ENE;14;60%;2%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;Downpours;29;25;NW;21;77%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;Rain and drizzle;30;22;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;NW;10;74%;55%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;E;11;85%;73%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-3;A bit of snow, cold;0;-2;NNE;11;79%;98%;0

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;22;17;Breezy and warmer;31;18;ESE;22;41%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;N;17;54%;5%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;NNE;16;66%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;30;18;Sunshine and nice;32;18;SE;9;48%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and chilly;-1;-9;A little snow;-2;-4;W;10;65%;99%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Chilly with snow;0;-13;Sunny, but frigid;-7;-13;E;14;26%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;7;Occasional rain;17;8;SE;8;71%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Windy this morning;22;16;A shower and t-storm;21;12;SW;25;79%;97%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;23;Clouds and sun;32;24;NE;16;59%;44%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-8;Turning cloudy, cold;-5;-7;E;10;28%;24%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of snow;-1;-5;A little snow;2;-13;S;16;72%;54%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;Very warm;26;20;NE;17;57%;4%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;SSE;12;40%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy;12;8;Periods of rain;14;9;E;10;85%;99%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-3;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-7;SW;9;76%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;12;4;Sun and some clouds;11;4;NE;11;68%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray t-shower;26;17;An afternoon shower;27;18;ENE;12;64%;62%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;ESE;14;64%;2%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy with a shower;25;16;Humid with some sun;25;17;SW;8;86%;27%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunlit and pleasant;24;4;Mostly sunny, nice;22;4;E;8;39%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and seasonable;33;14;Breezy in the p.m.;31;15;SSW;13;32%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;28;18;Sunny and beautiful;29;19;N;11;69%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;17;13;A shower and t-storm;15;9;SSW;13;88%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;6;3;Partly sunny;6;0;NNE;11;72%;10%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A little snow;3;-10;Partly sunny, colder;-4;-8;NNE;14;30%;12%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny;12;3;Partly sunny, chilly;6;2;SE;15;54%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;N;8;78%;82%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Chilly with some sun;1;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-1;ESE;13;77%;97%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;E;16;71%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;-7;-10;A bit of snow, cold;-5;-13;WSW;6;85%;94%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;Showers around;24;12;WSW;37;36%;62%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;16;15;A little a.m. rain;17;16;ENE;17;78%;92%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with snow;-6;-8;A bit of snow;-1;-3;SSW;17;73%;95%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;8;3;NE;9;47%;1%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;6;2;Mild with clearing;11;2;NW;11;66%;14%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;10;5;Decreasing clouds;12;6;WSW;9;47%;20%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;A morning shower;21;15;S;10;67%;72%;3

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;Periods of rain;15;12;SE;9;73%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rainy times;13;5;Clouds and sun;14;2;N;12;46%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;0;-4;Partly sunny;1;-1;E;18;66%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and warm;24;18;Breezy and warm;25;18;WSW;22;52%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;23;15;Some sun, pleasant;27;16;SSW;18;57%;6%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;-21;-32;Not as cold;-20;-32;NNW;10;55%;42%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;5;1;Plenty of sun;6;0;NNE;6;53%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and chilly;0;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;SE;20;74%;85%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny;26;14;E;12;43%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-1;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-13;SSE;15;83%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;-2;-11;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-5;SE;14;78%;94%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, warm;28;17;Mostly cloudy;23;16;NNE;17;73%;58%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;32;23;Very warm;32;23;SE;10;60%;9%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;5;1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;NE;3;71%;39%;1

