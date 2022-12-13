German climate activists raided over oil refinery protests

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators have carried out raids on members of the Last Generation climate activist group over actions against an oil refinery in eastern Germany, authorities said Tuesday.

Cyrill Klement, a prosecutor in Neuruppin, north of Berlin, said that 11 premises across the country were searched. He told German news agency dpa that “somewhat more than 11 people” are under investigation on suspicion of disrupting public operations, and that investigators also are looking into suspicions that they formed a criminal organization.

Klement said that the investigation centers on actions against the PCK Schwedt oil refinery on Germany's border with Poland since April, which at least in part resulted in oil flows being cut.

Last Generation wrote in posts on Twitter and social network Mastodon that devices such as laptops and cellphones as well as posters were confiscated in raids that started at 5 a.m. The group said that the government is leading the country toward “climate collapse” and it is drawing attention to that. It vowed that “we will continue to do so unchanged, because we are the last generation that can do it.”

The group has drawn attention and controversy in recent months by briefly disrupting air traffic, staging frequent road blockades and protests in which art works were targeted.