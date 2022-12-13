Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Snow possible on Taiwan’s Yushan and Taipingshan this weekend

Chances of snow highest at mountains with elevation over 3,000 meters across the country

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/13 21:06
Snow possible on Taiwan’s Yushan and Taipingshan this weekend

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low temperatures in northern Taiwan are forecast to dip to eight degrees Celsius over the coming weekend due to the arrival of a cold front, with chances of snow on high mountains in the country from Saturday night (Dec. 17) to Sunday morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Tuesday.

Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said that the seasonal northeasterly winds will strengthen on Wednesday and weaken on Thursday, but the weather for the next two days will be similar to Tuesday, with changes in temperature between one and two degrees. On Friday, the arrival of a weather front will bring rain to the whole country, with heavy rain expected in northern Taiwan and localized short rain in southern Taiwan, Huang added.

On Saturday and Sunday, moisture will gradually decrease, but affected by the cold snap, high temperatures in northern Taiwan, central Taiwan, and southern Taiwan will be around 10 degrees, 12 degrees, and 15 degrees, respectively, Huang said.

The cold air will weaken and temperatures will rise on Monday (Dec. 19), with highs of 15-16 degrees in northern Taiwan. Temperatures are expected to continue to rise in the days after Monday, according to the forecaster.

Xueshan saw its first snow of this winter on Monday (Dec. 12) due to a combination of sufficient moisture and low temperatures, Huang said, adding that chances of snow will be highest for mountains with elevations of over 3,000 meters across the country and mountains at an altitude of over 2,000 meters in northern Taiwan, which include Taipingshan and La La Mountain, from Saturday night to Sunday morning.
CWB
chance of snow
Taipingshan
Yushan

RELATED ARTICLES

Mercury to drop in Taiwan starting Wednesday
Mercury to drop in Taiwan starting Wednesday
2022/11/28 21:18
Decent voting weather, mostly sunny early next week in Taiwan
Decent voting weather, mostly sunny early next week in Taiwan
2022/11/26 13:15
Weather to turn wet and cool across Taiwan for three days
Weather to turn wet and cool across Taiwan for three days
2022/11/22 21:20
Northeasterly winds to cool down north, east Taiwan starting Monday
Northeasterly winds to cool down north, east Taiwan starting Monday
2022/11/12 20:14
Sunny weather forecast for Taiwan over coming weekend
Sunny weather forecast for Taiwan over coming weekend
2022/11/09 20:59