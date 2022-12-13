Snow possible on Taiwan’s Yushan and Taipingshan this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low temperatures in northern Taiwan are forecast to dip to eight degrees Celsius over the coming weekend due to the arrival of a cold front, with chances of snow on high mountains in the country from Saturday night (Dec. 17) to Sunday morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Tuesday.

Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said that the seasonal northeasterly winds will strengthen on Wednesday and weaken on Thursday, but the weather for the next two days will be similar to Tuesday, with changes in temperature between one and two degrees. On Friday, the arrival of a weather front will bring rain to the whole country, with heavy rain expected in northern Taiwan and localized short rain in southern Taiwan, Huang added.

On Saturday and Sunday, moisture will gradually decrease, but affected by the cold snap, high temperatures in northern Taiwan, central Taiwan, and southern Taiwan will be around 10 degrees, 12 degrees, and 15 degrees, respectively, Huang said.

The cold air will weaken and temperatures will rise on Monday (Dec. 19), with highs of 15-16 degrees in northern Taiwan. Temperatures are expected to continue to rise in the days after Monday, according to the forecaster.

Xueshan saw its first snow of this winter on Monday (Dec. 12) due to a combination of sufficient moisture and low temperatures, Huang said, adding that chances of snow will be highest for mountains with elevations of over 3,000 meters across the country and mountains at an altitude of over 2,000 meters in northern Taiwan, which include Taipingshan and La La Mountain, from Saturday night to Sunday morning.