Taiwan’s private colleges long for return of Chinese students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A number of representatives of Taiwan's private colleges held a symposium in Taipei Tuesday (Dec. 13), calling for active consultations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to restart the "Chinese students coming to Taiwan" program in the coming year.

In its heyday in 2016, 41,000 Chinese students were studying in Taiwan's higher education, CNA reported. However, in April 2020, the Chinese government unilaterally suspended Chinese students from coming to Taiwan due to the pandemic.

Only Chinese students who had been studying in Taiwan and were willing to stay to continue their studies were allowed by Chinese authorities to stay in Taiwan. The measure has led to a rapid decline in the number of Chinese students in Taiwan. At present, there are only more than 4,000 Chinese students in Taiwan, per CNA.

In response to the appeal of private college representatives, the Ministry of Education (MOE) responded in writing, emphasizing that since the beginning of the Chinese student admission program, the ministry has been consistent in its position of welcoming Chinese students. However, the Chinese government unilaterally announced the suspension in 2020, which the MOE said it "deeply regrets."

The MOE said it will continue to create a friendly learning environment to attract Chinese students to study in the country.

The MOE also publicly appealed to the Chinese government to lift restrictions on students coming to Taiwan to study. The ministry said it will join with relevant agencies such as the Mainland Affairs Council and the Straits Exchange Foundation to communicate with relevant Chinese authorities, per CNA.