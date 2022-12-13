Kerry Logistics Network Recognised for Achievement in Investor Relations and ESG Awarded by IR Magazine and Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 December 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to be recognised for its outstanding achievements in investor relations ('IR') and Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG'), receiving the Best in Sector: Industrials and the Best ESG Materiality Reporting (small to mid-cap) accolades from IR Magazine's Greater China Awards 2022, as well as the ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2022 from Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition for the fourth consecutive year.



William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are delighted to be awarded for our efforts towards sustainability, as well as how we share our strategic plans and progress with the investment community through proactive communication and transparent disclosure. At KLN, we see a growing importance for corporates to add values for all. We have since fully embedded ESG into our business strategy and daily operations, while maintaining open communication with our peers, partners, investors, and stakeholders. Going forward, we will reinforce our commitment and refine our approach to sustainable logistics practices, in order to create more and longer-term values for the greater community."



IR Magazine's Greater China Awards honour leading individuals and companies with exceptional IR performance. The Awards are voted by hundreds of analysts, investors and a panel of judges comprising investment professionals and IR Magazine editorial members, representing an effective and extensive sample of opinions from the investment community in Greater China.



Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition's ESG Leading Enterprise Awards is organised by international business publication Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition in collaboration with Deloitte to commend outstanding companies whose excellent performance reflects how ESG ecosystems are incorporated into and drive their development strategies.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.





About IR Magazine’s Greater China Awards

For the past three decades, IR Magazine has honoured excellence in investor relations around the world. Its Greater China Awards presents two types of awards categories – researched and nominated – both celebrating the success of those individuals and companies that are leading the way in IR in Greater China. The awards-by-research nominees are determined by the input of hundreds of analysts and portfolio managers, who vote for the companies, IROs and senior management who provide them with the best IR service across Greater China. The awards-by-nomination categories differ from the traditional researched categories, as individuals and companies are given the opportunity to submit written entries, free of charge, to be put forward to a panel of expert judges made up of investment professionals and IR Magazine editorial members.





About Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition’s ESG Leading Enterprises

As one of the most influential business magazines in Hong Kong with a global vision and Greater China connection, the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek identifies the challenges and opportunities for enterprises as ESG standards evolve. It joins hands with Deloitte in presenting the "ESG Leading Enterprises". The event aims to recognise exemplary enterprises which demonstrate outstanding business performance and growth, as well as effective incorporation of ESG goals and activities in their development strategies.



