Online financial media platform WavingCat received the DigiZ Award 2022 with the close partner SDMC

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 December 2022 - A thriving financial media platform WavingCat by Dynamic Digit Media Group Limited collaborated with the close digital marketing partner SDMC received the DIGIZ AWARDS 2022- Best Effective Search Campaign Awards from Marketing Interactive.





“We truly appreciate all the efforts by the SDMC team. Their professionalism and comprehensive SEO solutions are the major factors contributing to this success. Thank you to all the judges for the acknowlegement. This award gave us a lot of motivation to continue our dedication as a Hong Kong local online media startup platform.” Matthew Wong, co-founder of WavingCat.



Launch of Youtube Channel covering diverse finance-related content



WavingCat will soon launch their YouTube Channel covering finance-related topics. Through innovative technology, content creation and cross brand collaboration, WavingCat is dedicated to producing high quality content and powerful resources for audiences to achieve financial success.



About Waving Cat

WavingCat is a FinTech platform providing financial news including property market, immigration, overseas property, finance, cryptocurrency, exclusive promotions. Whether you are only a beginner or a veteran stock investor, WavingCat would help you achieve smarter financial goals. To boost reputation and further strengthen brand awareness, WavingCat’s dedicated professional digital marketing team is working hard on social media presence and connection with target audience.



WavingCat : https://wavingcat.com.hk

WavingCat Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wavingcat.hk

WavingCat Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wavingcat.hk/

WavingCat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@wavingcathk





