JustKitchen launches physical food court, new brands in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen is expanding its physical dine-in locations in the country while also adding new brands to its delivery-focused menus.

The company recently opened Co-Op, where customers can pick-up JustKitchen orders or eat in a communal dining area. It opened one location in November in Neihu District in Taipei, while another is in the communal lounge at Hotel Episode in the Hsinchu Science Park.

Co-Op is part of the company’s plan to expand from an exclusively virtual business to one that includes virtual food courts and select dine-in locations. The Neihu location also offers space for pop-up events or chef exhibitions.

JustKitchen also recently launched “Let’s Eat” virtual food brand in collaboration with the reality show “Hi! Come In” on Netflix in Taiwan, where Taiwanese celebrities work with others to convert old houses into restaurants. “Let’s Eat” food items featured on the show are available to customers at 13 ghost locations around the country and can be ordered through Foodpanda.

The company also began offering a new Korean brand called Koko-Bap in November. Koko-Bap items primarily feature rice, a variety of key ingredients including kimchi, eggs, vegetables, and meats, in addition to Korean-style sauce that can be customized by customers. JustKitchen also plans to roll out Koko-Bap in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines in the near future.