Taipei Children’s Amusement Park offers free admission and other discounts this weekend

NT$200 one-day pass will be sold at a discount of 20% to celebrate the park’s 8th anniversary

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/13 16:41
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Admission to the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park will be free and the NT$200 (US$6.60) one-day pass, which allows ticket holders unlimited rides at 13 attractions, will be sold at 20% from Friday (Dec. 16) to Sunday to celebrate the park’s 8th anniversary, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a press release Tuesday.

One-day pass holders will be gifted Granola House crunchy oat bars and enjoy discounts at the park’s other facilities, like half-off admission to the “Little Rose and Little Snowman” show at the Children's Theater on the second floor.

One-day pass holders will also receive three free coins if they spend NT$100 or more at the Kawai World, where there are small trains, electric car rides, and a variety of coin-operated game machines for families to enjoy together.

