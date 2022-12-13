Tia Lee launches "GOODBYE PRINCESS" music video after record-breaking pre-release campaign, also shares details of the new song

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 13 December 2022 - Tia Lee Yu Fen, global C-Pop star, actress and fashion icon, launched the music video for her new single "GOODBYE PRINCESS" on 9 December 2022. The release came after a record-breaking build-up that saw her animation series attract over 100 million views in the space of a month. Aside from the music video's amazing animation and poetic storytelling, fans were also stunned by the big names that collaborated with Tia on the song and the video.





"GOODBYE PRINCESS" is a song that deals with serious themes. Building upon the creative foundation of her previous work, Tia Lee used this project as an opportunity to open up on some of her deepest and most personal moments. Through a stunning, poetic retelling of her journey in the music industry, the newly released music video reflects Tia's difficult journey in the entertainment industry but also acts as a letter of encouragement to fans around the world who may be struggling to achieve their dreams.



The themes and messages in "Goodbye Princess" have resonated with fans around the world. The animation series continues to garner more attention, already breaching 100 million views within the first month. One subtle detail that quickly caught the attention of fans and raised discussions was the high caliber of international talents that worked on the project. Amongst them, Grammy award winning producer Swizz Beatz and world-renowned creative studio Actual Objects stood.



Tia Lee's "Goodbye Princess" marks Swizz Beatz' first collaboration with a C-pop star, which further speaks to the significance of Tia's project. The song's music video was produced by Actual Objects, whose impressive portfolio includes projects for global brands and artists like Nike and Travis Scott.



The music video - set in a cyberpunk-infused fantasy world - tells the poetic story of a heroine's metamorphosis from a highly scrutinized and commoditised princess, into a brave, new persona that is ready to take on the world. Its theme of female empowerment is communicated by compelling fantasy imagery that seeks to talk to the difficulties faced by women around the world. Tia Lee's song and music video aim to encourage all women to build a more promising future for themselves and is gaining huge attention, as it continues to climb past 100 million views.



