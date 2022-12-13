New information center in Taipei’s Ximending to better serve tourists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei will soon inaugurate a new tourist information center in Ximending, a popular entertainment and shopping area in the city.

The center is a four-story glass building located in the Ximending Pedestrian Zone near the MRT Ximen Station. Not only will it serve as a visitor center, but it also has public restrooms in addition to police.

Presiding over a ceremony marking the completion of the construction on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) noted that the MRT Ximen Station ranks 3rd among the 131 stations of the sprawling metro network in terms of passenger volume. This means the commercial district badly needs a place where visitors can rest and make inquiries.

According to the New Construction Office, the new landmark will also incorporate public art that features the unique characteristics of Ximending and a zone selling food and souvenirs. The facility will be staffed with workers from the tourism and police departments, it added.

The center is 673 square meters in size and is slated for opening in March 2023. It's located at No. 45, Hanzhong Street.



Artist’s renditions of the new tourist information center in Ximending. (Taipei City Government)