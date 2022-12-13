Parrish sparks San Diego State past Kennesaw State 88-54

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Micah Parrish scored 19 points off the bench and San Diego State rolled to an 88-54 victory over Kennesaw State on Monday.

Parrish was 8 of 13 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Aztecs (8-3). Jaedon LeDee scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Darrion Trammell recorded 14 points.

The Owls (6-4) were led by Kasen Jennings with 17 points and three steals. Simeon Cottle added eight points.

San Diego State led Kennesaw State 39-25 at the half behind 10 points from Parrish.

