Taiwan adds 17,118 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 17,118 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Dec. 13), with 50 imported cases and 12 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 7% from the same day last week. Meanwhile, among randomly sampled local cases last week, 86% were infected with Omicron BA.5, 4% each with BQ.1 and BA.2. Meanwhile, BA.5, BA.2.75, BQ.1 were the primary Omicron variants found among sampled imported infections last week. The BQ.1 infections mainly came from the U.S. and European countries.

Local cases

Local cases included 7,838 males and 9,265 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 15 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,750 cases, 2,235 in Taichung City, 2,107 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,705 in Taoyuan City, 1,660 in Taipei City, 1,542 in Tainan City, 1,026 in Changhua County, 531 in Pingtung County, 511 in Hsinchu County, 489 in Hsinchu City, 468 in Miaoli County, 408 in Yunlin County, 294 in Nantou County, 293 in Chiayi County, 274 in Yilan County, 233 in Hualien County, 187 in Chiayi City, 144 in Keelung City, 110 in Kinmen County, 99 in Taitung County, 49 in Penghu County, and three in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 50 imported cases included 22 males and 28 females, ranging in age from their 10s to 80s.

COVID deaths

The 12 deaths included 8 males and 4 females, ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and had a history of chronic disease. Among them, eight had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,498,195 cases, of which 8,459,787 were local and 38,354 were imported. So far, 14,722 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.