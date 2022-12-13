Houtong Cat Village

The term “Houtong” means in Chinese an alley, a narrow street. It is also the name of a village of 200 inhabitants on the outskirts of Taipei (¾ of an hour by train), on the island of Taiwan.

The village lost all life with the closure of the mines, but the population took care of dozens of stray cats, and became a tourist center.

The relationship between cats and humans

The population takes care of the cats; at the entrance to the village, we find their photos, with their names. Tourists make the village live by consuming the many goods in the souvenir shops

The cats, however, are still wild; there is no interference. They are present absolutely everywhere in the village, and apparently adapt perfectly to the many visits, as reported by this site .

This suggests the famous Japanese cafes , where cats are present, except that here the space is much larger, and the possibilities of folds much easier.

The beginning

It all started in 2008 when a cat friend posted photographs of Houtong. You can see many photos on his blog.

The notoriety

Subsequently, the village became very well known and a tourist attraction. The problem on the other hand, once the site is known, is that people abandon their cat in this area, “hoping” in a hypocritical way that we take care of them.

And of course, the strong presence of humans is necessarily disturbing; here is a sign recommending the non-use of flashes for photographs.

It is in any case an interesting example of cohabitation. It would remain to be studied to what extent these cats are not exploited as a tourist attraction only, at a given time. In any case, this of course reflects the great principle of Gaia: the inevitable encounter with living beings, in order to move forward.

Dogs are not accepted

Still, cohabitation of course requires progress: on the next panel, it is marked that the village does not accept dogs! In reality, life is always more “complicated”, there are (in this case stray dogs).

This village could be a good example of a peaceful and harmonious cohabitation between human beings and cats, a respectful coexistence so that the earth becomes blue and green again.

