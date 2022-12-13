1,000 Taiwanese give pastry chain 5 Google stars after it dumps China market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The announcement by pastry chain Chia Te Bakery on Monday (Dec. 12) that it would halt exports to China touched off a Google star review war with Chinese users lowering its rating to one star and over 1,000 Taiwanese netizens giving five-star reviews to revitalize its rating.

On Monday, Chia Te Bakery announced it would not provide supplementary documentation to maintain its import registration in China because of requirements by Beijing that it provide proprietary information such as the recipe for its famous pineapple cakes. In the Facebook announcement, the bakery wrote that in order to ensure stable and good quality, it will focus on local operations in Taiwan, and "whether we export or not, it will not affect the direction of our store's business."

That same day, netizens from China began giving Chia Te Bakery negative one-star reviews on Google with caustic comments such as:

"What's so great about your company's formula?"

"Was the requirement 'pineapple cake formula' or the 'food additive formula, after you (Chia Te) finished speaking, don't you need to clarify?"

"Don't buy it. The company dare not disclose the formula because there is definitely something afoul. There is no telling whether something in the ingredients shouldn't be added."

However, over a thousand Taiwanese netizens soon swarmed in with five-star reviews, pushing its overall rating to 4.3 stars, adding supportive comments like:

"Local businesses must support each other!"

"Don't mess around on the flanks of the internet army! If you don't buy it, I'll buy it, and don't cut in line!"

"Help to replenish the blood."

"In addition to being number one in delicious food, it is also the most honest business."



Five-star Google reviews posted by Taiwanese on Monday. (Google screenshot)