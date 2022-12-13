Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

1,000 Taiwanese give pastry chain 5 Google stars after it dumps China market

Taiwanese flood Chia Te Bakery's Google reviews with 5-star ratings to boost standings after attack by Chinese trolls

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/13 15:31
(Facebook, Chia Te Bakery photo)

(Facebook, Chia Te Bakery photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The announcement by pastry chain Chia Te Bakery on Monday (Dec. 12) that it would halt exports to China touched off a Google star review war with Chinese users lowering its rating to one star and over 1,000 Taiwanese netizens giving five-star reviews to revitalize its rating.

On Monday, Chia Te Bakery announced it would not provide supplementary documentation to maintain its import registration in China because of requirements by Beijing that it provide proprietary information such as the recipe for its famous pineapple cakes. In the Facebook announcement, the bakery wrote that in order to ensure stable and good quality, it will focus on local operations in Taiwan, and "whether we export or not, it will not affect the direction of our store's business."

That same day, netizens from China began giving Chia Te Bakery negative one-star reviews on Google with caustic comments such as:

"What's so great about your company's formula?"

"Was the requirement 'pineapple cake formula' or the 'food additive formula, after you (Chia Te) finished speaking, don't you need to clarify?"

"Don't buy it. The company dare not disclose the formula because there is definitely something afoul. There is no telling whether something in the ingredients shouldn't be added."

However, over a thousand Taiwanese netizens soon swarmed in with five-star reviews, pushing its overall rating to 4.3 stars, adding supportive comments like:

"Local businesses must support each other!"

"Don't mess around on the flanks of the internet army! If you don't buy it, I'll buy it, and don't cut in line!"

"Help to replenish the blood."

"In addition to being number one in delicious food, it is also the most honest business."

1,000 Taiwanese give pastry chain 5 Google stars after it dumps China market
Five-star Google reviews posted by Taiwanese on Monday. (Google screenshot)
pineapple cake
pineapple cakes
Taiwanese food
import ban
Chia Te Bakery
pineapple pastry
recipe
formula
bakery
pastery

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan pastry chain ditches China market after being asked to provide recipe
Taiwan pastry chain ditches China market after being asked to provide recipe
2022/12/12 20:00
Photo of the Day: Taiwan foreign minister promotes 'Freedom Beer'
Photo of the Day: Taiwan foreign minister promotes 'Freedom Beer'
2022/12/12 11:14
Taiwan mulls WTO case after latest Chinese import bans
Taiwan mulls WTO case after latest Chinese import bans
2022/12/10 18:10
Taiwan exporters worry about China banning coffee, cocoa beans
Taiwan exporters worry about China banning coffee, cocoa beans
2022/12/10 17:41
China bans NT$3.6 billion in squid imports from Taiwan
China bans NT$3.6 billion in squid imports from Taiwan
2022/12/09 16:30