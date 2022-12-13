Mbeng scores 20 in Yale's 77-64 win over Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Bez Mbeng's 20 points helped Yale defeat Fairfield 77-64 on Monday night.

Mbeng also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-3). John Poulakidas scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added six rebounds. August Mahoney recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Supreme Cook finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Stags (4-7). Allan Jeanne-Rose added 16 points and two steals for Fairfield. James Johns Jr. also had eight points.

