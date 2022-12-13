Photos show eggs in Japan cheaper than in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos showing the price of some eggs in Japan being lower than in Taiwan have sparked discussion among Taiwanese netizens.

This year, Taiwan has experienced an egg shortage and rising egg prices. Currently, the retail price for a dozen large eggs in Taipei is NT$104 (US$3.38), or NT$8.66 per egg, according to Expatistan, while the wholesale price for 10 eggs in Taipei is NT$64 or NT$6.4 per egg.

However, a member of the online forum PTT posted a photo of a carton of 10 eggs at a Japanese store selling for 225 yen, the equivalent to NT$50.6 or NT$5.06 per egg. Another PTT member posted a photo of a Japanese 7-Eleven selling eggs for 257 yen (NT$57) or NT$5.7 an egg.

Netizens also pointed out that eggs are generally the most expensive in convenience stores, and therefore could represent more expensive eggs in Japan.



Photos showing price of eggs before discount at 7-Eleven is 257 yen. (PTT photo)

Hsu Chen-chung (許振忠), an honorary professor of the Department of Animal Science at National Chung Hsing University, was cited by Liberty Times as saying there are three major reasons why eggs are cheaper in Japan. First, more than 70% of chicken coops in Taiwan are on traditional chicken farms with poor equipment, making eggs more expensive to produce.

Second, the weather in Taiwan is hotter than that in Japan, causing the egg production rate of Taiwanese laying hens to drop sharply. Third, Japanese supermarkets often offer sales on eggs to attract customers.