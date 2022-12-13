Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's Wowprime to dole out 1.5-month salary for year-end bonus

Restaurant chain receives boost in revenue as COVID-19 eases

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/13 11:17
Wang Steak, a steakhouse brand of Wowprime. 

Wang Steak, a steakhouse brand of Wowprime.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wowprime Corp., a major restaurant chain in Taiwan, announced on Monday (Dec. 12) it is handing out year-end bonuses equivalent to 1.5 months of salaries for 2022, the highest since 2012.

All of the 9,300 employees, regardless of rank and performance, will receive the cash reward, totaling NT$200 million (US$6.51 million), said Chairman Chen Cheng-hui (陳正輝) in a live-streaming session.

The payment marks the highest since the company went public in 2012, eclipsing the bonus of 0.85 months on average in the dining and accommodation industries, wrote the Commercial Times. Worprime delivered a net profit of NT$280 million, a 360.8% year-on-year growth, and an EPS (earnings per share) of NT$3.77 for the third quarter.

The company is also hosting year-end banquets and treating its workers to overseas travel with a subsidy of up to NT$19,000 following a three-year hiatus due to COVID. Expenses for a trip to Malaysia will be fully covered, while those heading for Japan and Turkey will have the cost partially reimbursed.

Last month, Wowprime announced a 3%-7.5% hike in starting salaries from Jan. 1, 2023.

Founded in 1993, Wowprime currently operates 32 brands spanning Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisines, having received an accumulated 23 million customers, according to an introduction on its website. Among the well-known brands are Wang Steak, Chinhuajiao, Yakiyan, Tokiya, Tasty, and Giguo.
Wowprime
restaurant chain
Taiwan
bonus
year-end bonus
COVID
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Laid-off Indian bank teller makes fortune from Taiwanese guava
Laid-off Indian bank teller makes fortune from Taiwanese guava
2022/12/12 18:02
Reasons why Taiwan's COVID cases fail to drop significantly
Reasons why Taiwan's COVID cases fail to drop significantly
2022/12/12 17:46
China drops out of Battle of the Year dance competition due to Taiwan flag
China drops out of Battle of the Year dance competition due to Taiwan flag
2022/12/12 16:52
Taiwan's Cabinet bars TikTok, works to expand ban to other branches
Taiwan's Cabinet bars TikTok, works to expand ban to other branches
2022/12/12 16:03
Taiwan Coast Guard Administration launches 3rd Chiayi-class patrol vessel
Taiwan Coast Guard Administration launches 3rd Chiayi-class patrol vessel
2022/12/12 15:37