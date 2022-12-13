Taiwan's Wowprime to dole out 1.5-month salary for year-end bonus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wowprime Corp., a major restaurant chain in Taiwan, announced on Monday (Dec. 12) it is handing out year-end bonuses equivalent to 1.5 months of salaries for 2022, the highest since 2012.

All of the 9,300 employees, regardless of rank and performance, will receive the cash reward, totaling NT$200 million (US$6.51 million), said Chairman Chen Cheng-hui (陳正輝) in a live-streaming session.

The payment marks the highest since the company went public in 2012, eclipsing the bonus of 0.85 months on average in the dining and accommodation industries, wrote the Commercial Times. Worprime delivered a net profit of NT$280 million, a 360.8% year-on-year growth, and an EPS (earnings per share) of NT$3.77 for the third quarter.

The company is also hosting year-end banquets and treating its workers to overseas travel with a subsidy of up to NT$19,000 following a three-year hiatus due to COVID. Expenses for a trip to Malaysia will be fully covered, while those heading for Japan and Turkey will have the cost partially reimbursed.

Last month, Wowprime announced a 3%-7.5% hike in starting salaries from Jan. 1, 2023.

Founded in 1993, Wowprime currently operates 32 brands spanning Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisines, having received an accumulated 23 million customers, according to an introduction on its website. Among the well-known brands are Wang Steak, Chinhuajiao, Yakiyan, Tokiya, Tasty, and Giguo.