Mercury to dip below 6 C as 1st cold wave of winter to hit Taiwan Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures across Taiwan are forecast to drop significantly on Friday (Dec. 16) when the first major cold wave of this winter is expected to arrive from the north, causing the mercury in northern Taiwan to dip down to as low as 6 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) in his weather column today (Dec. 13) said the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model shows that today, due to the influence of the northeast monsoon, there will be localized rain in northern Taiwan and occasional localized, brief rains in Hualien and Taitung and mountainous areas of central Taiwan. The temperature on the plains in various regions will range between 14 and 19 degrees in the north, 14 and 26 degrees in the center of the country, 15 and 28 degrees in the south, and 15 to 25 degrees in the east.

Wu forecast that on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the cold air will strengthen slightly, and the temperature will drop by about one degree. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the cold air will weaken, temperatures will rise, and there will be some rain in the north and east.

Wu predicted the cold wave would move southward toward Taiwan on Friday evening, and that rain will be likely in northern, eastern, and central areas of the country, with local short-term rains possible in the south. He said the Taipei Weather Station forecasted the temperature could drop to below 9 degrees, while the temperature in flat areas of the country will drop below 6 degrees.

In addition, there is a chance of snowfall in mountainous areas from Friday night to Saturday (Dec. 16-17).

On Saturday, conditions will turn from wet to dry and there will be some brief rains in northern and eastern areas, clear skies in central and southern parts of the country, and the temperatures will continue to drop as the evening approaches.

From Sunday to early Monday morning (Dec. 18-19), the skies will be sunny, and the weather will be stable across the country. However, the weather will continue to be "extremely cold," and therefore special attention should be paid to keeping warm, said Wu.

On Monday, the cold wave is expected to end during the day and the weather will continue to be sunny and stable as the temperature gradually rises. Next Tuesday (Dec. 20), the weather is currently forecast to be sunny and relatively warmer.