Heavy snow disrupts UK, 3 boys die in frozen lake

The United Kingdom has been in the grip of a cold spell that has caused temperatures to plummet around the country.

The country's weather service, the Met Office, recorded temperatures as low as -15.7 degrees Celsius (3.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in northern Scotland, while it continued to issue weather warnings elsewhere in the country.

Snowfall causes travel chaos

Heavy snowfall overnight disrupted travel on roads and railways, while flights were delayed at airports. Earlier on Monday, there were multiple closures on the M25, the UK's busiest highway, which circles the capital.

The morning saw commuters in London battling to make their way to work, with disruptions and closures to parts of London train services.

Some motorists were stuck in their cars for hours as snow caused treacherous driving conditions on motorways.

Gatwick and Stansted airports issued warnings of flight delays on Monday, while London City Airport said it was experiencing disruptions as a result of flight cancelations on Sunday night.

Three children die after falling into frozen lake

In the West Midlands, three children died after they fell into an ice-covered lake in Solihull on Sunday.

According to local police, officers jumped into the icy water and broke the ice with their hands in an attempt to rescue the boys, aged 8, 10 and 11. A fourth child remains hospitalized and in critical condition.

"Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque, but they can be lethal, and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday's tragic events,'' West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton warned.

Meteorologists predict cold northerly winds for the remainder of the week and cold temperatures are expected to persist over the coming days.

