|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|14
|12
|1
|1
|33
|11
|37
|Man City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40
|14
|32
|Newcastle
|15
|8
|6
|1
|29
|11
|30
|Tottenham
|15
|9
|2
|4
|31
|21
|29
|Man United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|20
|26
|Liverpool
|14
|6
|4
|4
|28
|17
|22
|Brighton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Chelsea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|17
|21
|Fulham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|19
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|25
|19
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|19
|Aston Villa
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|22
|18
|Leicester
|15
|5
|2
|8
|25
|25
|17
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|32
|16
|Leeds
|14
|4
|3
|7
|22
|26
|15
|West Ham
|15
|4
|2
|9
|12
|17
|14
|Everton
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|17
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|30
|13
|Southampton
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|27
|12
|Wolverhampton
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|24
|10
___
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|22
|12
|8
|2
|43
|23
|44
|Sheffield United
|22
|12
|5
|5
|36
|19
|41
|Blackburn
|22
|12
|0
|10
|25
|26
|36
|Norwich
|22
|10
|5
|7
|30
|23
|35
|Watford
|22
|9
|7
|6
|28
|22
|34
|Preston
|22
|9
|7
|6
|22
|21
|34
|Millwall
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|26
|32
|Reading
|22
|10
|2
|10
|24
|30
|32
|QPR
|22
|9
|4
|9
|26
|27
|31
|Swansea
|22
|8
|7
|7
|27
|29
|31
|Sunderland
|21
|8
|6
|7
|29
|23
|30
|Middlesbrough
|22
|8
|6
|8
|31
|27
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|30
|Birmingham
|22
|7
|8
|7
|23
|20
|29
|Coventry
|20
|8
|5
|7
|21
|19
|29
|Bristol City
|22
|7
|6
|9
|30
|30
|27
|Rotherham
|22
|6
|8
|8
|26
|29
|26
|Stoke
|22
|7
|5
|10
|24
|29
|26
|Cardiff
|22
|7
|4
|11
|19
|27
|25
|Hull
|22
|7
|4
|11
|25
|39
|25
|Wigan
|22
|6
|6
|10
|22
|32
|24
|West Brom
|20
|5
|8
|7
|24
|24
|23
|Blackpool
|22
|6
|5
|11
|24
|33
|23
|Huddersfield
|21
|5
|4
|12
|19
|27
|19
___
Blackburn 1, Preston 4
Rotherham 1, Bristol City 3
Reading 1, Coventry 0
Blackpool 0, Birmingham 0
Middlesbrough 2, Luton Town 1
Millwall 1, Wigan 1
Sheffield United 1, Huddersfield 0
Stoke 2, Cardiff 2
Swansea 0, Norwich 1
QPR 0, Burnley 3
Watford 0, Hull 0
Sunderland vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Millwall, 6:30 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Coventry vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|21
|13
|6
|2
|41
|21
|45
|Plymouth
|21
|13
|5
|3
|39
|24
|44
|Sheffield Wednesday
|21
|12
|6
|3
|36
|17
|42
|Barnsley
|19
|10
|3
|6
|25
|16
|33
|Bolton
|20
|9
|5
|6
|24
|19
|32
|Peterborough
|21
|10
|1
|10
|36
|27
|31
|Derby
|20
|8
|7
|5
|24
|17
|31
|Portsmouth
|18
|7
|8
|3
|26
|20
|29
|Wycombe
|21
|8
|5
|8
|27
|24
|29
|Shrewsbury
|21
|8
|5
|8
|22
|23
|29
|Port Vale
|21
|8
|5
|8
|23
|29
|29
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|7
|7
|32
|34
|28
|Exeter
|21
|7
|6
|8
|33
|31
|27
|Lincoln
|20
|6
|9
|5
|21
|23
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|21
|5
|11
|5
|23
|21
|26
|Oxford United
|20
|6
|7
|7
|26
|22
|25
|Cheltenham
|20
|7
|4
|9
|16
|22
|25
|Charlton
|20
|5
|9
|6
|30
|28
|24
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|5
|6
|9
|20
|31
|21
|Cambridge United
|21
|6
|3
|12
|19
|32
|21
|Forest Green
|21
|5
|5
|11
|19
|39
|20
|Burton Albion
|21
|3
|7
|11
|27
|42
|16
|Milton Keynes Dons
|20
|4
|3
|13
|19
|31
|15
|Morecambe
|20
|2
|9
|9
|16
|31
|15
___
Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 0
Ipswich 2, Peterborough 1
Shrewsbury 3, Bolton 2
Burton Albion 1, Derby 1
Forest Green 1, Cheltenham 0
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 0
Cambridge United 0, Plymouth 0
Exeter 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Lincoln 0, Wycombe 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Fleetwood Town 2
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|20
|15
|3
|2
|33
|12
|48
|Stevenage
|21
|13
|5
|3
|31
|16
|44
|Northampton
|20
|11
|6
|3
|34
|20
|39
|Barrow
|20
|11
|1
|8
|27
|24
|34
|Mansfield Town
|21
|10
|4
|7
|29
|27
|34
|Carlisle
|20
|8
|9
|3
|31
|21
|33
|Bradford
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|20
|33
|Swindon
|21
|8
|8
|5
|24
|21
|32
|Salford
|20
|9
|4
|7
|23
|18
|31
|Doncaster
|21
|9
|4
|8
|24
|27
|31
|Walsall
|20
|8
|6
|6
|25
|17
|30
|AFC Wimbledon
|21
|8
|6
|7
|25
|24
|30
|Stockport County
|20
|8
|4
|8
|29
|22
|28
|Grimsby Town
|20
|7
|6
|7
|22
|20
|27
|Tranmere
|21
|7
|6
|8
|20
|18
|27
|Sutton United
|21
|7
|5
|9
|19
|26
|26
|Crewe
|19
|6
|7
|6
|18
|22
|25
|Newport County
|21
|6
|4
|11
|20
|24
|22
|Crawley Town
|21
|5
|6
|10
|22
|32
|21
|Harrogate Town
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|30
|19
|Rochdale
|20
|4
|3
|13
|14
|29
|15
|Hartlepool
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|39
|15
|Colchester
|21
|3
|5
|13
|18
|29
|14
|Gillingham
|20
|2
|8
|10
|6
|24
|14
___
Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 2
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 8 a.m. ppd
Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 8 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 8 a.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 9 a.m. ppd
Grimsby Town 2, Tranmere 1
Newport County 0, Doncaster 1
Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 0, Mansfield Town 0
Sutton United 1, Colchester 0
Swindon 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Gillingham vs. Bradford, 8 a.m. ppd
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.