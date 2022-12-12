NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|27
|22
|4
|1
|45
|106
|58
|New Jersey
|27
|21
|5
|1
|43
|100
|63
|Toronto
|29
|18
|5
|6
|42
|93
|70
|Carolina
|27
|15
|6
|6
|36
|80
|73
|Pittsburgh
|28
|16
|8
|4
|36
|100
|83
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|9
|1
|35
|95
|82
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|17
|12
|0
|34
|92
|80
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|14
|10
|5
|33
|89
|82
|Detroit
|27
|13
|8
|6
|32
|84
|86
|Washington
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|87
|89
|Florida
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|98
|98
|Montreal
|27
|13
|12
|2
|28
|82
|96
|Buffalo
|28
|12
|14
|2
|26
|109
|103
|Philadelphia
|29
|9
|13
|7
|25
|70
|96
|Ottawa
|27
|11
|14
|2
|24
|83
|89
|Columbus
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|80
|111
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|30
|20
|9
|1
|41
|98
|80
|Winnipeg
|27
|18
|8
|1
|37
|89
|69
|Dallas
|28
|16
|7
|5
|37
|105
|81
|Seattle
|27
|16
|8
|3
|35
|96
|85
|Los Angeles
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|106
|112
|Edmonton
|28
|16
|12
|0
|32
|102
|97
|Colorado
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|82
|74
|Minnesota
|27
|14
|11
|2
|30
|86
|84
|Calgary
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|86
|87
|Vancouver
|28
|12
|13
|3
|27
|97
|109
|Nashville
|25
|12
|11
|2
|26
|67
|78
|St. Louis
|28
|12
|15
|1
|25
|84
|108
|San Jose
|30
|9
|16
|5
|23
|93
|110
|Arizona
|26
|9
|13
|4
|22
|72
|96
|Chicago
|26
|7
|15
|4
|18
|62
|94
|Anaheim
|28
|7
|18
|3
|17
|70
|120
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Seattle 5, Florida 2
Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5, OT
Washington 5, Winnipeg 2
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Boston 3, Vegas 1
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.