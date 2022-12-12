SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|16
|12
|3
|1
|0
|25
|64
|40
|Evansville
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|62
|61
|Roanoke
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|22
|51
|36
|Knoxville
|17
|10
|5
|0
|2
|22
|55
|47
|Birmingham
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|67
|50
|Quad City
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|47
|42
|Huntsville
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|49
|51
|Pensacola
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|64
|65
|Fayetteville
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|50
|59
|Vermilion County
|17
|3
|13
|1
|0
|7
|37
|70
|Macon
|15
|2
|11
|2
|0
|6
|36
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.