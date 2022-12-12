Automated Test Equipment Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

The global automated test equipment market is anticipated to reach around $5,058 million by 2026. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automated Test Equipment market.

The expanding range of consumer electronic devices coupled with growing complexity in design of consumer electronic devices majorly drives the automated test equipment market growth. The adoption of automated test equipment has increased significantly owing to growing need for effective testing in semiconductor and electronics industry, and shift towards energy efficient ICs. Other factors driving the market growth include technological advancements, modernization of vehicles, development of autonomous vehicles, and rising demand for wireless networks. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and commercialization of Internet of Things would provide growth opportunities for Automated Test Equipment market in the coming years.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automated test equipment market. The established semiconductor and consumer electronics industries, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The increasing modernization of vehicles, and growth in the global automotive industry further accelerate the adoption of automated test equipment.

The increasing economic growth in countries such as China and India also increases the adoption of automated test equipment in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the automated test equipment market growth. The high penetration of electric vehicles in the region coupled with increasing development of autonomous vehicles promotes the adoption of automated test equipment. The rising demand for wireless networks and growth in penetration of connected devices supports the market growth in the region.

The major players in the automated test equipment market include Teradyne, Inc., Roos Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Star Technologies, Inc., Aeroflex, Inc., LTX-Credence Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Aemulus Holdings, Chroma ATE, Inc., and Marvin Test Solutions, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

