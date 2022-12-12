Hand Dryer Market Global Investor, Latest Trends, Industry Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, by Regional Forecast to 2030

The global hand dryer market is anticipated to reach around $1,930 million by 2026. In 2017, the jet air hand dryer segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Europe was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5191

Growing concerns regarding environment, increasing need to reduce energy consumption, and growing need for energy efficient equipment support the growth of hand dryer market during the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand of hand dryers from hotels and restaurants, airports, shopping malls, railway stations, and commercial buildings among others has increased adoption of hand dryers in the recent past. Additionally, energy efficient buildings and need to reduce operation costs would boost growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include growing need to reduce wastage of water and paper, increasing awareness, and technological advancements. Furthermore, increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the hand dryer market growth.

The demand for advanced and energy efficient hand dryers has increased over the years owing to increasing energy concerns, and environment consciousness across the globe. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding use of energy efficient and smart technology further boosts the adoption of hand dryers. The rising awareness regarding use of eco-friendly solutions, development of smart infrastructure, and increasing adoption of energy efficient buildings are factors expected to promote the hand dryer market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5191

Europe generated the highest revenue in the hand dryer market in 2017. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding use of energy efficient equipment, and growing development of energy efficient buildings drive the market growth in the region. Consumers are adopting hand dryers to increase energy efficiency, and reduce operation costs. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in the markets of the European region.

The major players in the hand dryer market includes Dyson Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd, American Dryer, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Excel Dryer, Inc., Bradley Corporation, Saniflow Corporation, World Dryer Corporation, and Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5191

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/