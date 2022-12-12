Automotive PCB Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global Automotive PCB Market is anticipated to reach US$ 14.3 billion by 2026. In 2017, the passenger vehicles segment accounted for the highest Automotive PCB market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Automotive PCB market revenue in 2017.

The increase in the population worldwide and growth in global automotive industry majorly drives the Automotive PCB market growth. The increasing need for road safety, and growing demand for vehicles from emerging economies boost the Automotive PCB market growth. The rising penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles, growth in the demand for luxury, comfortable, and technologically advanced vehicles, and introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and emissions accelerate the growth of the Automotive PCB market. New emerging markets, and technological advancements would provide growth opportunities in the Automotive PCB market in the coming years.

The demand for multilayer PCB has increased significantly over the years. The multilayer PCB has more than two layers, and at least three conductive layers of copper. This PCB is used in complex and large electrical tasks in very low space and compact circuit. The multilayer PCB is used in a wide range of applications like GPS technology, communication system, and data storage. Double layer PCB has a thin layer of conducting material on the top and bottom sides of the board. This PCB offers higher flexibility, reduced size, and relatively lower cost. The double layer PCB is used in controls, converter, HVAC application, and Power monitoring systems.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest Automotive PCB market share in terms of revenue in 2017. The growing urbanization, and rising population has accelerated the Automotive PCB market growth in the region. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles accelerates the adoption of automotive PCB in the region. The strong growth in the automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the automotive PCB market growth in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards and growing disposable income further increases the demand of automobiles in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the growth of the automotive PCB market. Technological advancements and established R&D institutes in China and Japan further supplements the Automotive PCB market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the Automotive PCB market report include Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Delphi Automotive, Meiko Electronics, Tripod Technology, CMK Corporation, KCE Electronics, Unimicron Technolog, Daeduck Electronics, and Chin Poon Industrial among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

