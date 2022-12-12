Petroleum Coke Market Latest viewpoints, Scope and Forecast by 2031

The global Petroleum Coke market was valued at $40.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $76.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The Petroleum Coke market report provides in-depth knowledge, revenue nuance, and other crucial information about the target market and various trends, drivers, restrictions, opportunities, and risks through 2031. The research provides insightful, detailed information on the key players who are keeping an eye out for their financials, production network patterns, technological breakthroughs, crucial turns of events, future strategies, acquisitions and consolidations, and market impressions. The framework’s market study has been segmented according to end-use, application, and region.

Petroleum coke is the final solid material derived from oil refining and is available in two forms, fuel grade and calcined grade. Varieties of products are extracted from a barrel of crude oil in addition to gasoline, diesel, and jet fuels. It is used in various industries such as power generation, construction, aluminum & other metals, and other. About 80% of worldwide petroleum coke production is “fuel-grade” petroleum coke (green coke), used for electricity generation and in cement kilns.

Driving Factors:-

Growing demand from the cement and power generation industry is primarily fueling the market growth of petroleum coke. Fuel-grade petcoke is widely used in the cement and power generation industry. The expanding cement and power generation industry across developing economies is also contributing to the market growth of petroleum coke. Moreover, the increasing petroleum coke export is again propelling market growth.

Hindrance and Trends:-

The adverse environmental and health effects of the petcoke are projected to hamper the market growth. It has high sulfur content, adversely affecting the aquatic and terrestrial environments. Due to this government has imposed various strict regulations to limit the use of petcoke.

The shifting trend of using petcoke in medical, electrical components, and ceramics applications due to its various advantages is projected to propel the market growth. Petcoke has anti-corrosion properties, is lightweight, highly ductile, and also has excellent electrical & thermal conductivity. Moreover, the rapid growth of electronic industries is also projected to spur the market growth of petcoke.

Global Petroleum Coke Market Segmentation:

List Major Industry Players:–

Chevron Corporation

BP Plc

Essar Oil Limited

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

HPCL Mittal Energy Limited

Valero Energy Corporation

Market Applications and End-user:

Segmentation by product type:

Calcined coke

Fuel Grade coke

Segmentation by end-user:

Power plants

Cement Industry

Foundries

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:-

# To identify the most promising investment opportunities, this report analyzes the worldwide Petroleum Coke sector, current trends, and future projections.

# Along with a thorough study of the worldwide Petroleum Coke market share, the research provides information on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

# To emphasize the potential expansion of the global Petroleum Coke market, the present market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031.

# Porter’s five forces study demonstrates the market power of both buyers and providers.

# The research offers a thorough analysis of the global Petroleum Coke industry based on the level of competition and how it will develop over the next few years.

Segmentation By Region:

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:-

The global industrial sector was disrupted due to the lockdown measures implemented to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Raw material shortages and labor scarcity were problems for the industry. The production of petroleum coke was hampered. The reduced manufacturing resulted in a supply-demand gap and hampered the market’s growth rate.

However, during the post-lockdown period, the shortage is anticipated to be closed as production activities are expected to resume at full capacity. During the early stages of the pandemic, demand from application industries such as aluminum, steel, and others decreased significantly. After the pandemic, this demand is expected to recover.

