Taiwan’s Xueshan sees first snow of this winter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Xueshan (Snow Mountain), Taiwan’s second-highest mountain, saw the first snow of the winter Monday (Dec. 12), the Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters said.

Chen Chun-shan (陳俊山), deputy director of the national park headquarters, said that porters used their phones to record snow falling near the Xueshan summit at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday as they walked past the summit area from Xueshan’s west ridge, CNA reported.

There was approximately 4-5 cm of snow accumulation and the snowfall had stopped, Chen said, adding that it was the mountain’s first winter snow.