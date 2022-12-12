Alexa
Taiwan’s Xueshan sees first snow of this winter

About 4-5 cm of snow accumulates near Xueshan summit

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/12/12 21:08
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Xueshan (Snow Mountain), Taiwan’s second-highest mountain, saw the first snow of the winter Monday (Dec. 12), the Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters said.

Chen Chun-shan (陳俊山), deputy director of the national park headquarters, said that porters used their phones to record snow falling near the Xueshan summit at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday as they walked past the summit area from Xueshan’s west ridge, CNA reported.

There was approximately 4-5 cm of snow accumulation and the snowfall had stopped, Chen said, adding that it was the mountain’s first winter snow.
Xueshan
Shei-Pa National Park
first snow

