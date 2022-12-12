Asia Pacific Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Size Share Sales And Growth Rate, Assessment To 2031

Report Ocean published a new survey report on the Asia Pacific Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market . The research offers crucial details about growth plans, business opportunities, trends, innovations, the competitive environment in 2021, and a geographical outlook that takes into account North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market will grow by 8.9% annually with a total addressable market cap of $817.5 million over 2022-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to the aging population, the growing drug discovery pipelines, increase in incidence of adverse drug reactions (ADR), more stringent regulatory guidelines for drug safety, and the increasing adoption of AI and cloud technologies in PV software and solutions.

Research Methodology

There were five stages to the research study on the Asia Pacific Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market : secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert guidance, quality check, and final review. Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 59 figures, this 117-page report Asia Pacific Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2021-2031 by Functionality (Adverse Event Reporting, Drug Safety Audits, Issue Tracking, Fully Integrated), Clinical Phase (Pre-clinical, Phase I-IV), Method, Delivery Mode (On-premise, On-demand), Indication, End User (Pharma and Biotech Companies, CROs, BPOs, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Functionality, Clinical Phase, Method, Delivery Mode, Indication, End User, and Country.

Selected Key Players:

Ab Cube

Accenture PLC

ArisAsia Pacific LLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Ennov Solutions Inc.

Extedo GmbH

Honeywell International Inc. (Sparta Systems Inc.)

IQVIA Inc.

Max Application

Oracle Corporation

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

United BioSource LLC

Veeva Systems Inc.

Wipro Limited

Based on Functionality

Adverse Event Reporting Software

Drug Safety Audits Software

Issue Tracking Software

Fully Integrated Software

Based on Clinical Phase

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Method

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

By Delivery Mode

On-premise Delivery

On-demand Delivery

By Indication

Oncology

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiology

Neurology

Immunology

Pain Management

Other Indications

By End Users,

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Business Process Outsourcing Firms (BPOs)

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

