Man dies while climbing Jiali Mountain in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 55-year-old man died during a hiking trip to Jiali Mountain (加里山) in Nanzhuang Township, Miaoli County, on Sunday (Dec. 11).

The Miaoli County Fire Bureau said that its Nanzhuang branch received a report around 5 p.m. on Sunday that a hiker was lying on the Jiali Mountain trail 1.3 km from the Luchang trailhead, unconscious and with injuries to his head, CNA reported.

After locating the hiker, the branch immediately dispatched search and rescue personnel to the scene and notified volunteers for support.

Lin Chia-cheng (林家正), squad chief at the fire bureau’s Nanzhuang branch, said the 10-member search and rescue team reached the injured at around 6:35 p.m., but the victim was no longer breathing and had no heartbeat. He could not be resuscitated.

The rescuers used a rollable stretcher to carry him to the trailhead and handed him over to the police and family members.

According to the police investigation, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊), and his relatives and friends formed a 12-member hiking group. After the group descended the mountain, they realized Yang was missing.

The prosecutor and the police checked the body on Monday and determined that the cause of death was accidental as foul play was ruled out, per CNA.