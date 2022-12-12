Snow, ice disrupt UK travel; 4 children pulled from icy lake

LONDON (AP) — Heavy snow, ice and fog triggered travel disruptions across the U.K. on Monday, as airports canceled flights, train operators issued do-not-travel alerts and police warned of treacherous roads.

The Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, issued severe weather alerts for large parts of the country. Roads in eastern and southeast England were among the most affected. Some travelers were stuck for hours due to the closure of the UK’s busiest highway, the M25, which circles greater London.

Gatwick and Stansted airports warned of flight delays on Monday, and London City Airport said it was experiencing “some disruption” because aircraft were out of position after flight cancellations on Sunday night.

The country recorded its coldest night of the year so far in northern Scotland at minus 15.7 degrees Celsuis (3.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Four children had to be rescued Sunday after they fell through the ice covering a lake in the West Midlands, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London. They remained in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. Emergency workers searched through the night for two other children who were reportedly with the group.

“We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold,’’ said Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service. “Please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water. Under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be.”