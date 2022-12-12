Video of the Day: Taiwan’s ‘Godfather of Racing’ ditches car, literally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's "Godfather of Racing" had a bad weekend after his supercar fell into a ditch on Sunday (Dec. 11) at a rally in Taitung County, and his 400-meter sprint record was broken.

The self-proclaimed “king of the road” Liao Chih-hsien (廖志賢), aka “Boss Liao” (廖老大), heads up the racing stable D2. After upgrading an Audi TTRS and putting in a professional driver, he narrowly took the Asian 400 m sprint record in April with a time of 8.59 seconds.

Liao had taken on the challenge of a Chinese influencer, Jenny Turtle (杰爺), who claimed Taiwan did not have really fast cars. The auto parts store owner spent NT$5 million (US$163,000) on modifying the bright yellow Audi and raced the car on Taichung City’s Huangang North Road.

Victory, however, can be short-lived.

Eight months later, Team JWcar Gugu, from Hsinchu, has shaved 0.08 seconds off Liao’s time and is now first in Asia at 8.51 seconds for the 400 m dash, per Yahoo! News.

Liao also lost a car Sunday, at a rally in Taitung, when his expensively reassembled Porsche GT3 went off the track. The yellow liveried car has the legend, "Taiwan is never afraid" (台灣永不畏懼) on the side, and reportedly cost “tens of millions” of NT dollars to modify.

The driver was not identified, but it was confirmed there were no casualties. The car was later winched out of the ditch.

In its story, CTWANT cataloged netizen comments such as, “What a mother of a disaster,” “It’s not too bad, at least Dad has money and the car can still be driven.”

Liao is a controversial figure, sometimes ridiculed for buying success and claiming to be the nation’s “godfather” of racing. However, his winning battle of the patriots against Jenny Turtle did earn him fans in some quarters.





"Boss Liao’s" Porsche supercar is winched out of ditch. (YouTube, SET News video screenshot)